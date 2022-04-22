Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 22, 2022 / 10:45 PM

Sony confirms release dates for revamped PlayStation Plus service

By Connor Grott

April 22 (UPI) -- Sony revealed the targeted release dates for its updated and enhanced PlayStation Plus service on Friday, with those in the Americas set to be able to use the revamped service in mid-June.

As detailed on Sony's PlayStation blog, Asia markets -- excluding Japan -- will be the first to get the new service on May 23. Japan will be next on June 1, followed by the Americas on June 13.

Advertisement

Europe will gain access to the new PlayStation Plus service on June 22.

Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan also announced that PlayStation is expanding its cloud streaming access to Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Republic of Cyprus and the Czech Republic. Those markets also will offer the premium tier of PlayStation Plus at launch.

The all-new version of PlayStation Plus will combine PS Plus and PS Now into a three-tier subscription service. It will include up to 700 games and access to retro games at its highest premium tier.

Advertisement

The first tier is PlayStation Plus Essential, which provides the same benefits that the current iteration of PlayStation Plus offers at the same price of $9.99 per month.

PlayStation Plus Extra is the second subscription level at $14.99 per month. That service provides all of the benefits from the Essential tier and adds a catalog of up to 400 of "the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games."

The PlayStation Plus Premium tier is the highest option and will cost users $17.99 each month. In addition to all of the previous benefits, it will add up to 340 games from PS1, PS2, PS3 (via cloud streaming) and PSP. That tier also will offer time-limited game trials.

Unlike Xbox Game Pass, however, PlayStation Plus won't initially offer first-party titles on its service the day they launch.

Read More

PlayStation Plus to be revamped in June, will offer three subscription tiers Gearbox to release new 'Tales From the Borderlands' game in 2022 'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt' next-gen upgrade delayed indefinitely

Latest Headlines

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' banned in Saudi Arabia
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' banned in Saudi Arabia
April 22 (UPI) -- "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," Disney and Marvel's long-awaited sequel to the hit 2016 superhero film starring Benedict Cumberbatch, is being banned in Saudi Arabia.
Super Junior's Ryeowook searches for 'Bluebird' in new music video
Music // 10 hours ago
Super Junior's Ryeowook searches for 'Bluebird' in new music video
April 22 (UPI) -- K-pop star Ryeowook released a music video for "Bluebird," the title track from his solo EP "A Wild Rose."
ATX TV Festival adds 'Station Eleven,' 'Tom Swift' panels
TV // 11 hours ago
ATX TV Festival adds 'Station Eleven,' 'Tom Swift' panels
April 22 (UPI) -- The ATX TV Festival will feature panels with the creative teams for "Station Eleven" and the "Nancy Drew" spinoff "Tom Swift."
LeAnn Rimes' 'How Much a Heart Can Hold' music video celebrates her marriage
Music // 11 hours ago
LeAnn Rimes' 'How Much a Heart Can Hold' music video celebrates her marriage
April 22 (UPI) -- LeAnn Rimes released a music video for the song, "How Much a Heart Can Hold," on the 11th anniversary of her wedding to Eddie Cibrian.
'Night Sky' trailer: Sissy Spacek, J.K. Simmons guard portal to another planet
TV // 11 hours ago
'Night Sky' trailer: Sissy Spacek, J.K. Simmons guard portal to another planet
April 22 (UPI) -- "Night Sky," a new sci-fi drama starring Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons, is coming to Amazon Prime Video in May.
Demi Lovato teases new album: 'It's my absolute best yet'
Music // 12 hours ago
Demi Lovato teases new album: 'It's my absolute best yet'
April 22 (UPI) -- "Dancing with the Devil" singer Demi Lovato said they are "so proud" of their forthcoming eighth studio album.
Martin Scorsese's Film Foundation to launch virtual screenings of restored films
Movies // 12 hours ago
Martin Scorsese's Film Foundation to launch virtual screenings of restored films
April 22 (UPI) -- Martin Scorsese's non-profit The Film Foundation Restoration Screening Room will launch on May 9 with the 1945 romantic comedy, "I Know Where I'm Going," on May 9.
Ed Sheeran, Lil Baby share '2step' music video filmed in Ukraine
Music // 12 hours ago
Ed Sheeran, Lil Baby share '2step' music video filmed in Ukraine
April 22 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran released a music video for his "2step" remix featuring Lil Baby that was filmed in Kyiv before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Luke Combs releases 'Tomorrow Me' ahead of new album
Music // 13 hours ago
Luke Combs releases 'Tomorrow Me' ahead of new album
April 22 (UPI) -- Luke Combs released "Tomorrow Me," a new single from his forthcoming album, "Growin' Up."
Lifetime to launch 'Life & Crime Mondays' in June
TV // 13 hours ago
Lifetime to launch 'Life & Crime Mondays' in June
April 22 (UPI) -- Lifetime will launch "Life & Crime Mondays," a night dedicated to true crime docuseries, in June.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Karol G, Bad Bunny dominate 2022 Latin American Music Awards
Karol G, Bad Bunny dominate 2022 Latin American Music Awards
'90 Day Fiancé' alum Anny Francisco mourns death of 7-month-old son
'90 Day Fiancé' alum Anny Francisco mourns death of 7-month-old son
Martha Mitchell, Watergate and the true history of 'Gaslit'
Martha Mitchell, Watergate and the true history of 'Gaslit'
Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin: 'Gaslit' women unimpressed by Watergate men
Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin: 'Gaslit' women unimpressed by Watergate men
Girl in Red performs 'Serotonin' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Girl in Red performs 'Serotonin' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement