Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 22, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 22: John Waters, Machine Gun Kelly

By UPI Staff
1/3
Famous birthdays for April 22: John Waters, Machine Gun Kelly
John Waters attends the 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 23, 2019. The filmmaker turns 76 on April 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Spanish Queen Isabella I, who funded the first voyage of Christopher Columbus to the New World, in 1451

-- Pope Alexander VIII in 1610

-- British novelist Henry Fielding in 1707

-- German philosopher Immanuel Kant in 1724

-- Vladimir Ilyich Lenin, leader of Russia's 1917 Communist revolution, in 1870

File Photo by Bronks/Wikimedia

-- Novelist Vladimir Nabokov in 1899

-- Pioneer nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in 1904

-- Jazz bass player Charles Mingus in 1922

-- Painter Richard Diebenkorn in 1922

-- TV producer Aaron Spelling in 1923

-- Actress Charlotte Rae in 1926

-- Actor Estelle Harris in 1928

-- Singer Glen Campbell in 1936

-- Actor Jack Nicholson in 1937 (age 85)

File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI

-- Author Janet Evanovich in 1943 (age 79)

-- Businessman/balloon-flight record-setter Steve Fossett in 1944

Advertisement

-- Filmmaker John Waters in 1946 (age 76)

-- Rock guitarist/singer Peter Frampton in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor Marilyn Chambers in 1952

-- Actor Ryan Stiles in 1959 (age 63)

-- Comedian/TV host Byron Allen in 1961 (age 61)

File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI

-- Actor Chris Makepeace in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan in 1966 (age 56)

-- Actor Sherri Shepherd in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Amber Heard in 1986 (age 36)

-- Rapper Machine Gun Kelly, born Colson Baker, in 1990 (age 32)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Machine Gun Kelly, Mod Sun's film 'Good Mourning' to open in theaters in May Johnny Depp testifies his finger was severed in fight with Amber Heard

Latest Headlines

Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin: 'Gaslit' women unimpressed by Watergate men
TV // 1 hour ago
Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin: 'Gaslit' women unimpressed by Watergate men
LOS ANGELES, April 22 (UPI) -- Dan Stevens and Betty Gilpin discuss playing John and Maureen Dean in the Watergate drama "Gaslit," also starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn.
Karol G, Bad Bunny dominate 2022 Latin American Music Awards
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Karol G, Bad Bunny dominate 2022 Latin American Music Awards
April 21 (UPI) -- Karol G and Bad Bunny were the biggest winners at Thursday night's 2022 Latin American Music Awards.
Gearbox to release new 'Tales From the Borderlands' game in 2022
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Gearbox to release new 'Tales From the Borderlands' game in 2022
April 21 (UPI) -- Gearbox confirmed Thursday that a new "Tales From the Borderlands" video game will be released in 2022.
'Late Show' episode canceled after Stephen Colbert tests positive for COVID-19
TV // 6 hours ago
'Late Show' episode canceled after Stephen Colbert tests positive for COVID-19
April 21 (UPI) -- Thursday's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert was canceled after the late-night host tested positive for COVID-19.
Jeff Bridges to star in FX series 'The Old Man'
TV // 13 hours ago
Jeff Bridges to star in FX series 'The Old Man'
April 21 (UPI) -- FX's new drama series, "The Old Man," starring Jeff Bridges as a man who has been living off the grid since he absconded from the CIA decades ago, will premiere on June 16.
'Spiderhead' photos: Chris Hemsworth plays 'brilliant visionary' in sci-fi film
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Spiderhead' photos: Chris Hemsworth plays 'brilliant visionary' in sci-fi film
April 21 (UPI) -- "Spiderhead," a new sci-fi film starring Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett, is coming to Netflix in June.
Seventeen to release new album 'Face the Sun' in May
Music // 15 hours ago
Seventeen to release new album 'Face the Sun' in May
April 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen announced the album "Face the Sun" following the release of its English-language single "Darl+ing."
AMC green lights Bob Odenkirk 'Straight Man' series for 2023
TV // 15 hours ago
AMC green lights Bob Odenkirk 'Straight Man' series for 2023
April 21 (UPI) -- AMC announced Thursday it has ordered "Straight Man" to series for 2023. Bob Odenkirk stars.
Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone Netflix series 'God's Favorite Idiot' premieres June 15
TV // 15 hours ago
Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone Netflix series 'God's Favorite Idiot' premieres June 15
April 21 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the premiere date for the series "God's Favorite Idiot" on Thursday. Ben Falcone created the show and stars with Melissa McCarthy. Netflix also released photos of the series.
'Becoming Elizabeth' period drama coming to Starz in June
TV // 15 hours ago
'Becoming Elizabeth' period drama coming to Starz in June
April 21 (UPI) -- "Becoming Elizabeth," a new series starring Alicia von Rittberg as a young Queen Elizabeth I, will premiere on Starz in June.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'90 Day Fiancé' alum Anny Francisco mourns death of 7-month-old son
'90 Day Fiancé' alum Anny Francisco mourns death of 7-month-old son
Martha Mitchell, Watergate and the true history of 'Gaslit'
Martha Mitchell, Watergate and the true history of 'Gaslit'
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' opens with message about Oscars slap
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' opens with message about Oscars slap
Reports: Jennifer Lawrence gives birth to first child
Reports: Jennifer Lawrence gives birth to first child
Sofia Richie engaged to Elliot Grainge: 'Forever isn't long enough'
Sofia Richie engaged to Elliot Grainge: 'Forever isn't long enough'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement