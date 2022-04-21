Trending
April 21, 2022 / 10:48 AM

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra name baby girl Malti Marie

By Annie Martin
Nick Jonas (R) and Priyanka Chopra named their daughter Malti Marie, according to the child's birth certificate. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra named their baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

TMZ reported the news Wednesday after obtaining the child's birth certificate. Malti was born via surrogate Jan. 15 in San Diego.

Malti is of Sanskrit origin and generally means small fragrant flower or moonlight.

E! News confirmed the news.

Jonas and Chopra had announced their daughter's birth in January.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," the couple said at the time.

Jonas and Chopra married in December 2018. Chopra shared photos from her Easter celebration with Jonas Sunday on Instagram, tagging the post location as "Heaven."

Jonas' brother Joe Jonas is expecting his second child with his wife, actress Sophie Turner.

The siblings perform together with their brother Kevin Jonas as the pop rock group Jonas Brothers, which will launch a five-night Las Vegas residency in June.

