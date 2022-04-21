Trending
April 21, 2022 / 9:47 AM

Reports: Jennifer Lawrence gives birth to first child

By Annie Martin
Jennifer Lawrence was spotted in Los Angeles after giving birth to her first child with her husband, Cooke Maroney. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lawrence is a new mom.

The 31-year-old actress recently gave birth to her first child with her husband, Cooke Maroney, People reported Wednesday.

E! News confirmed the news and said Lawrence and Maroney were spotted on a walk with their newborn April 12.

On Sunday, Lawrence and Maroney were spotted with friends in Los Angeles, according to Elle. The group spent two hours at the Italian restaurant Chi Spacca.

Lawrence wore a black blazer with a cream-colored maxi dress and accessorized with a scarf.

Lawrence and Maroney married at a historic mansion in Rhode Island in October 2019. Lawrence's rep confirmed in September 2021 that the actress was expecting her first child with Maroney.

Lawrence said in an interview with Vanity Fair published in November that she intends to keep her child's life private.

"Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can," the star said. "I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."

Lawrence is known for starring in the Hunger Games films. She most recently appeared in the Netflix film Don't Look Up.

Jennifer Lawrence, seen here at the 2015 premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2," earned $46 million pretax over 12 months. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

