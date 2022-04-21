Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 21, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 21: Iggy Pop, Robert Smith

By UPI Staff
1/2
Famous birthdays for April 21: Iggy Pop, Robert Smith
Iggy Pop arrives for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. The rocker turns 75 on April 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Russian ruler Catherine II -- "Catherine the Great" -- in 1729

-- German educator Friedrich Froebel, who established the concept of the kindergarten, in 1782

-- British novelist Charlotte Bronte in 1816

-- Naturalist/author John Muir in 1838

-- German sociologist Max Weber in 1864

-- Actor Anthony Quinn in 1915

-- British barrister/writer John Mortimer in 1923

-- Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in 1926 (age 96)

File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

-- Comedian/actor/director Elaine May in 1932 (age 90)

-- Actor/director Charles Grodin in 1935

-- Anti-death penalty advocate Sister Helen Prejean in 1939 (age 83)

-- Singer Iggy Pop in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor/singer Patti LuPone in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Tony Danza in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor Andie MacDowell in 1958 (age 64)

-- Singer Robert Smith in 1959 (age 63)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Advertisement

-- Comedian/actor Rob Riggle in 1970 (age 52)

-- Irish singer/songwriter Glen Hansard in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor James McAvoy in 1979 (age 43)

-- Broadcaster/former pro football quarterback Tony Romo in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor/TV personality Terrence J, born Terrence Jenkins, in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Robbie Amell in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Emma Tremblay in 2004 (age 18)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Read More

'The Witcher': Robbie Amell, 3 others join Season 3 Prince Harry on visit to the queen: 'It was really nice to catch up with her' British royal family attends Easter service without Queen Elizabeth II Prince Charles and Camilla to visit Canada next month for queen's Platinum Jubilee

Latest Headlines

Martha Mitchell, Watergate and the true history of 'Gaslit'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Martha Mitchell, Watergate and the true history of 'Gaslit'
April 21 (UPI) -- Julia Roberts' Hulu series, "Gaslit," tells a little-known story at the heart of the Watergate scandal -- that of Martha Mitchell, whom former President Richard Nixon blamed for the scandal even after his resignation.
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' opens with message about Oscars slap
TV // 4 hours ago
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' opens with message about Oscars slap
April 20 (UPI) -- Jada Pinkett Smith's talk show, "Red Table Talk," made its official return Wednesday and briefly addressed the slap incident between Pinkett Smith's husband, Will Smith, and Chris Rock at the Oscars last month.
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to team up for biopic about Michael Jordan, Nike
Movies // 5 hours ago
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to team up for biopic about Michael Jordan, Nike
April 20 (UPI) -- Actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, the Academy Award winners behind "Good Will Hunting," are set to team up for a new movie about Nike's attempts to sign NBA legend Michael Jordan to an exclusive sneaker deal.
The Smile, featuring Radiohead artists, to release debut album in May
Music // 12 hours ago
The Smile, featuring Radiohead artists, to release debut album in May
April 20 (UPI) -- The Smile, featuring Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, will release their debut album, "A Light for Attracting Attention," on May 13.
'Chucky' Season 2 begins production
TV // 13 hours ago
'Chucky' Season 2 begins production
April 20 (UPI) -- NBC Universal announced the start of production on Season 2 of "Chucky" on Wednesday. Eight cast members are confirmed to return.
Super Junior's Ryeowook wants to fly away in 'Bluebird' music video teaser
Music // 14 hours ago
Super Junior's Ryeowook wants to fly away in 'Bluebird' music video teaser
April 20 (UPI) -- K-pop star Ryeowook shared a preview of his music video for "Bluebird," the title track from his solo EP "A Wild Rose."
Becky G to release new album 'Esquemas' in May
Music // 14 hours ago
Becky G to release new album 'Esquemas' in May
April 20 (UPI) -- Becky G released the song "No Mienten" ahead of her second studio album, "Esquemas."
Jessica Alba, Lizzy Mathis to host 'Honest Renovations' series
TV // 15 hours ago
Jessica Alba, Lizzy Mathis to host 'Honest Renovations' series
April 20 (UPI) -- Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis will host the Roku home renovation series "Honest Renovations."
Viola Davis tells Oprah Winfrey how she prayed to meet husband in teaser for Netflix special
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Viola Davis tells Oprah Winfrey how she prayed to meet husband in teaser for Netflix special
April 20 (UPI) -- Viola Davis recalled how she prayed for her husband, Julius Tennon, before meeting him in a clip from the Netflix special "Oprah + Viola."
Julianne Hough to miss Broadway shows after testing positive for COVID-19
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Julianne Hough to miss Broadway shows after testing positive for COVID-19
April 20 (UPI) -- Julianne Hough tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss several preview performances of the Broadway play "POTUS."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' opens with message about Oscars slap
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' opens with message about Oscars slap
Ashley Darby confirms split from husband Michael
Ashley Darby confirms split from husband Michael
Famous birthdays for April 20: Carmen Electra, George Takei
Famous birthdays for April 20: Carmen Electra, George Takei
Former tennis pro Maria Sharapova pregnant with first child
Former tennis pro Maria Sharapova pregnant with first child
Aaron Paul announces son's birth, says Bryan Cranston will be godfather
Aaron Paul announces son's birth, says Bryan Cranston will be godfather
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement