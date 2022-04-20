Trending
April 20, 2022 / 9:44 AM

Former tennis pro Maria Sharapova pregnant with first child

By Annie Martin
1/5
Maria Sharapova is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Alexander Gilkes. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Former tennis pro Maria Sharapova is going to be a mom.

The 35-year-old retired Russian tennis star is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Alexander Gilkes.

Sharapova shared the news Tuesday on Instagram on her 35th birthday. She included a photo of herself cradling her baby bump while posing on a beach.

"Precious beginnings!!! Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty," Sharapova captioned the post.

Actress Lily Collins and model Helena Christensen were among those to congratulate Sharapova in the comments.

"Ahhhh congrats you guys!!!!" Collins wrote.

"Yessss mama and papa this is so wonderful," Christensen said.

Sharapova retired from professional tennis in February 2020. She said in an essay for Vanity Fair at the time that she was ready to "compete on a different type of terrain."

"There are a few simple things I'm really looking forward to: A sense of stillness with my family. Lingering over a morning cup of coffee," Sharapova wrote. "Unexpected weekend getaways. Workouts of my choice (hello, dance class!)."

Sharapova and Gilkes got engaged in December 2020.

