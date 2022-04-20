Julianne Hough to miss Broadway shows after testing positive for COVID-19

"Hi everyone, I'm really bummed to share that I have tested positive for COVID," Hough wrote on Instagram Stories. "I am feeling okay, but unfortunately need to miss a few POTUS shows."
"Out of an abundance of caution, I'll be quarantining until I get the safe sign-off to return," she said. "Can't wait for everyone to see our incredible show!"
Julianne Hough tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss several preview performances of the Broadway play "POTUS." Photo by juleshough/Instagram Stories
Hough celebrated her first preview performance last week.
"Tonight's the first night of previews y'all, and I couldn't be happier to be sharing the stage with these outstanding women," she wrote on Instagram.