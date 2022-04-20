Trending
April 20, 2022 / 11:57 AM

Julianne Hough to miss Broadway shows after testing positive for COVID-19

By Annie Martin
Julianne Hough tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss several preview performances of the Broadway play "POTUS." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Julianne Hough has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the opening night of her Broadway play.

The 33-year-old singer, actress and dancer said Tuesday that she tested positive for the virus and will miss several preview performances of her play POTUS.

"Hi everyone, I'm really bummed to share that I have tested positive for COVID," Hough wrote on Instagram Stories. "I am feeling okay, but unfortunately need to miss a few POTUS shows."

"Out of an abundance of caution, I'll be quarantining until I get the safe sign-off to return," she said. "Can't wait for everyone to see our incredible show!"

Julianne Hough tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss several preview performances of the Broadway play "POTUS." Photo by juleshough/Instagram Stories

POTUS is in previews at Shubert Theatre in New York and officially opens April 27.

The play is written by The Morning Show writer Selina Fillinger and features an all-female cast. Hough stars with Rachel Dratch, Lilli Cooper, Lea DeLaria, Suzy Nakamura, Julie White and Vanessa Williams.

Hough celebrated her first preview performance last week.

"Tonight's the first night of previews y'all, and I couldn't be happier to be sharing the stage with these outstanding women," she wrote on Instagram.

Hough came to fame on the ABC reality competition series Dancing with the Stars. She starred as Sandy in the Fox live television production of Grease in 2016.

