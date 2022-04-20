Trending
April 20, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 20: Carmen Electra, George Takei

By UPI Staff
1/3
Carmen Electra attends the premiere of "Tyler Perry's Boo 2! .A Madea Halloween"at the L.A. Live Regal Cinemas in Los Angeles on October 16, 2017. The actor turns 50 on April 20. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Roman Catholic St. Rose of Lima in 1586

-- French Emperor Napoleon III in 1808

-- Sculptor Daniel Chester French in 1850

-- German dictator Adolf Hitler in 1889

-- Silent film comedian Harold Lloyd in 1893

-- Spanish surrealist painter Joan Miro in 1893

-- Musician Lionel Hampton in 1908

-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens in 1920

-- Actor Nina Foch in 1924

-- Actor George Takei in 1937 (age 85)

-- Actor Ryan O'Neal in 1941 (age 81)

-- Steve Spurrier, football coach/1966 Heisman Trophy winner, in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor Jessica Lange in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Veronica Cartwright in 1949 (age 73)

-- Singer Luther Vandross in 1951

-- Actor Clint Howard in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Crispin Glover in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Andy Serkis in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Shemar Moore in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Carmen Electra in 1972 (age 50)

-- Rapper Killer Mike, born Michael Render, in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Joey Lawrence in 1976 (age 46)

-- Fashion designer/TV personality Tan France in 1983 (age 39)

-- Model Miranda Kerr in 1983 (age 39)

