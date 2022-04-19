Trending
April 19, 2022 / 11:44 PM

'World of Warcraft' reveals new 'Dragonflight' expansion

By Connor Grott

April 19 (UPI) -- Blizzard Entertainment announced a new expansion to its long-running massively multiplayer online role-playing game World of Warcraft on Tuesday.

The upcoming update, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, is the ninth expansion for the popular MMORPG and will introduce players to a new race called the Dracthyr. The dragon-human hybrids can join either the Horde or the Alliance and are exclusively tied to the Evoker class.

Dragonflight will take place on the mythical Dragon Isles, a land that has awoken after 10,000 years of being dormant. Also included in the new expansion is dragon riding, a new method of traversing the isles that allows players the ability to customize their own dragons.

In addition, Dragonflight expands the player level cap to 70 and introduces four new leveling zones to get players there: the Waking Shores; the Ohn'ahran Plains; the Azure Span; and Thaldraszus.

Draconic characters who have previously had major roles in World of Warcraft lore -- such as Alexstrasza, Kalecgos, Ebonhorn and Wrathion -- will return for key storylines. As usual, the expansion will add quests, dungeons and raids that are tied to the new area.

Blizzard has yet to announce a release window for Dragonflight, though the expansion is expected to release later in 2022.

