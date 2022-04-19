Trending
Orville Peck performs 'C'mon Baby, Cry' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

By Annie Martin
Orville Peck performed "C'mon Baby, Cry," a song from his new album "Bronco," on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Orville Peck took to the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The South African country music singer performed his song "C'mon Baby, Cry" during Monday's episode of the ABC late-night show.

Peck performed on a stage featuring neon lights in the shape of a cactus. He wore a tan suit and matching cowboy hat with his signature fringed mask.

"C'mon Baby, Cry" appears on Peck's second studio album, Bronco. Peck released a music video for the song in February, while Bronco was released this month.

Bronco also features the songs "Daytona Sand," "The Curse of the Blackened Eye," "Outta Time," "Lafayette," "Iris Rose," "Kalahari Down," "Bronco," "Trample Out the Days," "Blush, "Hexie Mountains," "Let Me Drown," "Any Turn," "City of Gold" and "All I Can Say."

Peck discussed Bronco in an interview with Billboard earlier this month.

"To be honest, it's my favorite thing I've ever done," the singer said. "And it's the first thing I'm genuinely proud of in my life."

Bronco is a followup to Peck's debut studio album, Pony, released in March 2019. Pony features the singles "Big Sky," "Dead of Night" and "Turn to Hate."

