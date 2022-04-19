Trending
Entertainment News
April 19, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 19: Ali Wong, Simu Liu

By UPI Staff
Ali Wong attends the annual Hollywood Foreign Press Association Grants Banquet at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in California on July 31, 2019. The actor turns 40 on April 19. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Statesman Roger Sherman, a signer of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution, in 1721

-- First lady Lucretia Garfield in 1832

-- Music patron Augustus Juilliard in 1836

-- Actor Hugh O'Brian in 1925

-- Actor Jayne Mansfield in 1933

-- Actor Dudley Moore in 1935

-- Actor Elinor Donahue in 1937 (age 85)

-- Actor Tim Curry in 1946 (age 76)

File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI

-- Auto racer Al Unser Jr. in 1962 (age 60)

-- Record producer Marion Hugh "Suge" Knight Jr. in 1965 (age 57)

-- Singer Dar Williams in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Ashley Judd in 1968 (age 54)

-- Television personality Jesse James in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor James Franco in 1978 (age 44)

-- TV personality/businesswoman Joanna Gaines in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Kate Hudson in 1979 (age 43)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
-- Actor Hayden Christensen in 1981 (age 41)

-- Comedian Ali Wong in 1982 (age 40)

-- WNBA star Candace Parker in 1986 (age 36)

-- Tennis player Maria Sharapova in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Simu Liu in 1989 (age 33)

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

