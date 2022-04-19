Famous birthdays for April 19: Ali Wong, Simu Liu

April 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- Statesman Roger Sherman, a signer of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution, in 1721
-- First lady Lucretia Garfield in 1832
-- Music patron Augustus Juilliard in 1836
-- Actor Hugh O'Brian in 1925
-- Actor Jayne Mansfield in 1933
-- Actor Dudley Moore in 1935
-- Actor Elinor Donahue in 1937 (age 85)
-- Actor Tim Curry in 1946 (age 76)
-- Auto racer Al Unser Jr. in 1962 (age 60)
-- Record producer Marion Hugh "Suge" Knight Jr. in 1965 (age 57)
-- Singer Dar Williams in 1967 (age 55)
-- Actor Ashley Judd in 1968 (age 54)
-- Television personality Jesse James in 1969 (age 53)
-- Actor James Franco in 1978 (age 44)
-- TV personality/businesswoman Joanna Gaines in 1978 (age 44)
-- Actor Kate Hudson in 1979 (age 43)
-- Actor Hayden Christensen in 1981 (age 41)
-- Comedian Ali Wong in 1982 (age 40)
-- WNBA star Candace Parker in 1986 (age 36)
-- Tennis player Maria Sharapova in 1987 (age 35)
-- Actor Simu Liu in 1989 (age 33)