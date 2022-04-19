'The Flash' star Ezra Miller arrested for second-degree assault in Hawaii

1/3

Ezra Miller also was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a karaoke bar in Hawaii last month. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Actor Ezra Miller, who stars in the upcoming DC film The Flash, was arrested Tuesday in Hawaii for the second time this year. The Hawaii Police Department said Miller was arrested for second-degree assault at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a private residence in the district of Puna, near the town of Pāhoa. Advertisement

Police said Miller became angry after being asked to leave a get-together and allegedly threw a chair that struck a 26-year-old female in the head.

"During the course of their investigation, police determined that the individual, later identified as Ezra Miller, became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut," according to the news release.

The unnamed woman refused treatment for her injury, according to police.

Officials said Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, has been released from jail pending further investigation.

Last month, Miller -- who previously appeared as The Flash in multiple DC superhero movies -- was arrested in Hilo, Hawaii. According to police, Miller was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a karaoke bar.

The Flash is currently slated for a summer 2023 release.