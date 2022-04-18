Netflix Geeked Week to return in June

mark your calendars and make your group chats because GEEKED WEEK 2022 is officially coming June 6-10 pic.twitter.com/crWwhzVvaY— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 18, 2022

April 18 (UPI) -- Netflix's Geeked Week event will return in June.

The streaming service said Monday that the live-stream event will take place June 6-10.

Geeked Week features sneak peeks, new trailers and cast panels for popular Netflix series and films.

A poster for the event teases new seasons of Stranger Things and The Umbrella Academy, along with a new Resident Evil series.

Netflix released a trailer for Stranger Things Season 4 last week. The season will be split into two parts, with Vol. 1 to premiere May 27 and Vol. 2 to arrive July 1.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will premiere June 22. The season will see Elliot Page's character, Vanya Hargreeves, come out as transgender following Page's real-life coming out.

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for The Witcher Season 3 but started production on the season this month.

Geeked Week 2021 took place in June and featured The Witcher, The Sandman, The Umbrella Academy, Cowboy Bebop, Lucifer and other projects.