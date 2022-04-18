Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 18, 2022 / 12:29 PM

Netflix Geeked Week to return in June

By Annie Martin

April 18 (UPI) -- Netflix's Geeked Week event will return in June.

The streaming service said Monday that the live-stream event will take place June 6-10.

Advertisement

Geeked Week features sneak peeks, new trailers and cast panels for popular Netflix series and films.

A poster for the event teases new seasons of Stranger Things and The Umbrella Academy, along with a new Resident Evil series.

Netflix released a trailer for Stranger Things Season 4 last week. The season will be split into two parts, with Vol. 1 to premiere May 27 and Vol. 2 to arrive July 1.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will premiere June 22. The season will see Elliot Page's character, Vanya Hargreeves, come out as transgender following Page's real-life coming out.

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for The Witcher Season 3 but started production on the season this month.

Geeked Week 2021 took place in June and featured The Witcher, The Sandman, The Umbrella Academy, Cowboy Bebop, Lucifer and other projects.

Read More

'Stranger Things' crew prepare for war in new Season 4 trailer 'Thor: Love and Thunder' teaser introduces Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor Celebrities celebrate Jennifer Garner's 50th birthday What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Exploding Kittens' animated series, mobile game in the works at Netflix
Entertainment News // 39 minutes ago
'Exploding Kittens' animated series, mobile game in the works at Netflix
April 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is developing an animated series featuring Tom Ellis and Lucy Liu and a mobile game based on the "Exploding Kittens" card game.
'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' to return with new episodes
TV // 1 hour ago
'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' to return with new episodes
April 18 (UPI) -- Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell will star in Chapter 2 of the "Days of Our Lives" spinoff series "Beyond Salem" on Peacock.
Rosalia to launch 'Motomami' world tour in July
Music // 2 hours ago
Rosalia to launch 'Motomami' world tour in July
April 18 (UPI) -- Rosalía will perform across the globe on her "Motomami" tour, which begins in Spain in July.
'Top Gun: Maverick': Featurette shows intense training stars went through
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Top Gun: Maverick': Featurette shows intense training stars went through
April 18 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures released a 3-minute featurette Monday showing the intense training the cast of "Top Gun: Maverick" went through to make the long-awaited action movie.
'Thor: Love and Thunder' teaser introduces Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Thor: Love and Thunder' teaser introduces Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor
April 18 (UPI) -- "Thor: Love and Thunder," a new Marvel film starring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, opens in theaters in July.
Season 2 of 'Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' now in production
TV // 2 hours ago
Season 2 of 'Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' now in production
April 18 (UPI) -- Disney+ announced Monday that Season 2 of "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" is now in production.
Karen Huger says she connected with Shannon Beador on 'Project Runway'
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Karen Huger says she connected with Shannon Beador on 'Project Runway'
April 18 (UPI) -- Karen Huger discussed her experience on "Project Runway" and her bond with the "Real Housewives of Potomac" cast.
Trailer teases conclusion of Jodie Whittaker's run in 'Doctor Who'
TV // 3 hours ago
Trailer teases conclusion of Jodie Whittaker's run in 'Doctor Who'
April 18 (UPI) -- BBC America has released a 45-second trailer teasing the end of Jodie Whittaker's three-season turn as the first female "Doctor Who."
'Love is Blind' stars Deepti Vempati, Kyle Abrams get close at Coachella
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'Love is Blind' stars Deepti Vempati, Kyle Abrams get close at Coachella
April 18 (UPI) -- "Love is Blind" stars Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams fueled dating rumors at the Neon Carnival party at Coachella music festival.
Karol G pays tribute to Selena at Coachella
Music // 3 hours ago
Karol G pays tribute to Selena at Coachella
April 18 (UPI) -- Colombian singer Karol G sang with surprise guests Tiesto and Becky G -- and paid tribute to Latin artists like the late Tejano icon Selena -- during her set at Coachella on Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'SNL' mocks Elon Musk, honors Gilbert Gottfried
'SNL' mocks Elon Musk, honors Gilbert Gottfried
'Thor: Love and Thunder' teaser introduces Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor
'Thor: Love and Thunder' teaser introduces Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor
Movie review: 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' rewards Nicolas Cage fans
Movie review: 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' rewards Nicolas Cage fans
'Dumbledore' tops North American box office with $43M
'Dumbledore' tops North American box office with $43M
Famous birthdays for April 18: Chloe Bennet, Hayley Mills
Famous birthdays for April 18: Chloe Bennet, Hayley Mills
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement