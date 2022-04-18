'Love is Blind' stars Deepti Vempati, Kyle Abrams get close at Coachella

April 18 (UPI) -- Love is Blind stars Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams are fueling dating rumors.

The television personalities got close Saturday at the Neon Carnival party at Coachella music festival.

Former Bachelorette star Katie Thurston shared a photo Sunday on Instagram that showed Abrams putting an arm around Vempati as they held hands. Thurston was accompanied by her boyfriend and fellow Bachelor Nation alum, John Hersey.

"Life is one big @neoncarnival," Thurston captioned the post.

Vempati responded in the comments, writing, "Coachella crew v strong."

Vempati and Abrams were spotted at dinner Wednesday in Los Angeles. When asked if they are dating, Abrams told TMZ, "Great question."

The pair were previously spotted together in Chicago in March.

Vempati and Abrams both took part in Love is Blind Season 2, which ended on Netflix in March. The series features singles who connect in "pods" where they can talk but not see each other. The couples finally meet in person after getting engaged.

Season 2 saw Vempati split from her partner, Abishek "Shake" Chatterjee, who repeatedly said throughout the show that he wasn't physically attracted to her. Chatterjee apologized for his remarks following the reunion episode.

Abrams, meanwhile, was partnered with Shaina Hurley, who ended the relationship due to their religious differences. Hurley has since gotten engaged to Christos Lardos.

Love is Blind was renewed through Season 5 in March.