Entertainment News
April 18, 2022 / 9:50 AM

'Love is Blind' stars Deepti Vempati, Kyle Abrams get close at Coachella

By Annie Martin

April 18 (UPI) -- Love is Blind stars Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams are fueling dating rumors.

The television personalities got close Saturday at the Neon Carnival party at Coachella music festival.

Former Bachelorette star Katie Thurston shared a photo Sunday on Instagram that showed Abrams putting an arm around Vempati as they held hands. Thurston was accompanied by her boyfriend and fellow Bachelor Nation alum, John Hersey.

"Life is one big @neoncarnival," Thurston captioned the post.

Vempati responded in the comments, writing, "Coachella crew v strong."

Vempati and Abrams were spotted at dinner Wednesday in Los Angeles. When asked if they are dating, Abrams told TMZ, "Great question."

The pair were previously spotted together in Chicago in March.

Vempati and Abrams both took part in Love is Blind Season 2, which ended on Netflix in March. The series features singles who connect in "pods" where they can talk but not see each other. The couples finally meet in person after getting engaged.

Season 2 saw Vempati split from her partner, Abishek "Shake" Chatterjee, who repeatedly said throughout the show that he wasn't physically attracted to her. Chatterjee apologized for his remarks following the reunion episode.

Abrams, meanwhile, was partnered with Shaina Hurley, who ended the relationship due to their religious differences. Hurley has since gotten engaged to Christos Lardos.

Love is Blind was renewed through Season 5 in March.

'Love is Blind': Netflix renews dating series through Season 5 Celebrities celebrate Jennifer Garner's 50th birthday Jonathan Bailey: 5 roles beyond 'Bridgerton'

Latest Headlines

Karen Huger says she connected with Shannon Beador on 'Project Runway'
Entertainment News // 7 minutes ago
Karen Huger says she connected with Shannon Beador on 'Project Runway'
April 18 (UPI) -- Karen Huger discussed her experience on "Project Runway" and her bond with the "Real Housewives of Potomac" cast.
Trailer teases conclusion of Jodie Whittaker's run in 'Doctor Who'
TV // 30 minutes ago
Trailer teases conclusion of Jodie Whittaker's run in 'Doctor Who'
April 18 (UPI) -- BBC America has released a 45-second trailer teasing the end of Jodie Whittaker's three-season turn as the first female "Doctor Who."
Karol G pays tribute to Selena at Coachella
Music // 41 minutes ago
Karol G pays tribute to Selena at Coachella
April 18 (UPI) -- Colombian singer Karol G sang with surprise guests Tiesto and Becky G -- and paid tribute to Latin artists like the late Tejano icon Selena -- during her set at Coachella on Sunday.
Celebrities celebrate Jennifer Garner's 50th birthday
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Celebrities celebrate Jennifer Garner's 50th birthday
April 18 (UPI) -- Reese Witherspoon, Julianne Moore, Juliette Lewis and other stars wished Jennifer Garner a happy 50th birthday.
BTS to release new album in June with slogan 'We Are Bulletproof'
Music // 2 hours ago
BTS to release new album in June with slogan 'We Are Bulletproof'
April 18 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS has announced that they will be releasing a new album on June 10.
Movie review: 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' rewards Nicolas Cage fans
Movies // 7 hours ago
Movie review: 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' rewards Nicolas Cage fans
LOS ANGELES, April 18 (UPI) -- Nicolas Cage plays himself in a movie that celebrates his eccentric performances and pays loving homage to his action hero status.
Famous birthdays for April 18: Chloe Bennet, Hayley Mills
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 18: Chloe Bennet, Hayley Mills
April 18 (UPI) -- Actor Chloe Bennet turns 30 and actor Hayley Mills turns 76, among the famous birthdays for April 18.
'Dumbledore' tops North American box office with $43M
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Dumbledore' tops North American box office with $43M
April 17 (UPI) -- "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $43 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'SNL' mocks Elon Musk, honors Gilbert Gottfried
TV // 18 hours ago
'SNL' mocks Elon Musk, honors Gilbert Gottfried
April 17 (UPI) -- "SNL" mocked tech mogul Elon Musk, pop music star Britney Spears, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Dr. Anthony Fauci and former President Donald Trump in an Easter-themed cold open this weekend.
Famous birthdays for April 17: Jennifer Garner, Phoebe Dynevor
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for April 17: Jennifer Garner, Phoebe Dynevor
April 17 (UPI) -- Actor Jennifer Garner turns 50 and actor Phoebe Dynevor turns 27, among the famous birthdays for April 17.
