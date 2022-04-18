Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 18, 2022 / 9:23 AM

Celebrities celebrate Jennifer Garner's 50th birthday

By Annie Martin
1/5
Celebrities celebrate Jennifer Garner's 50th birthday
Jennifer Garner received love from celebrity friends on her 50th birthday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Celebrities sent love to Jennifer Garner on her 50th birthday.

The actress turned 50 years old Sunday and received well wishes from Reese Witherspoon, Julianne Moore, Juliette Lewis and other stars on social media.

Advertisement

Garner shared a video on Instagram of baby animals jumping around, writing, "waking up on my birthday." Garner's famous friends celebrated her in the comments.

"Happiest Birthday to our happy little farm girl!" Witherspoon wrote.

"Happy birthday beautiful Jen!!" Moore added.

"Happy birthday beautiful friend -Who makes this world more joyous, full of delight dance and sparkle," Lewis said.

Rita Wilson, Chelsea Handler and Angela Kinsey also wished Garner a happy birthday.

Advertisement

"Happy Birthday sweet Jen! The best is yet to come," Wilson wrote.

"Happy birthday, you sweet pickle!!" Handler added.

"Happy Birthday!! Sending you big hugs!!" Kinsey said.

In addition, Witherspoon shared a video on her own account of her baking Garner a birthday cake.

"Did you know it's a National holiday? Nope not Easter / not Passover. You guys ......It's JENNIFER GARNER'S BIRTHDAY! In her honor, here is an episode of #PretendCookingShow. I love you @jennifergarner!!! Enjoy a humming bird cake made with a secret ingredient!" Witherspoon wrote.

Garner is known for playing Sydney Bristow on the ABC series Alias. She most recently starred in the Netflix film The Adam Project with Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo.

Advertisement

Jennifer Garner turns 50: a look back

Jennifer Garner, of the television drama series "Alias," holds the Actor statuette she won for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Television Series backstage during the Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on February 5, 2005. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Eric McCormack supports former 'Will & Grace' co-star Sean Hayes at play Nickelodeon stars to converge in 'When Worlds Collide' crossover special Spring reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Karen Huger says she connected with Shannon Beador on 'Project Runway'
Entertainment News // 8 minutes ago
Karen Huger says she connected with Shannon Beador on 'Project Runway'
April 18 (UPI) -- Karen Huger discussed her experience on "Project Runway" and her bond with the "Real Housewives of Potomac" cast.
Trailer teases conclusion of Jodie Whittaker's run in 'Doctor Who'
TV // 31 minutes ago
Trailer teases conclusion of Jodie Whittaker's run in 'Doctor Who'
April 18 (UPI) -- BBC America has released a 45-second trailer teasing the end of Jodie Whittaker's three-season turn as the first female "Doctor Who."
'Love is Blind' stars Deepti Vempati, Kyle Abrams get close at Coachella
Entertainment News // 39 minutes ago
'Love is Blind' stars Deepti Vempati, Kyle Abrams get close at Coachella
April 18 (UPI) -- "Love is Blind" stars Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams fueled dating rumors at the Neon Carnival party at Coachella music festival.
Karol G pays tribute to Selena at Coachella
Music // 42 minutes ago
Karol G pays tribute to Selena at Coachella
April 18 (UPI) -- Colombian singer Karol G sang with surprise guests Tiesto and Becky G -- and paid tribute to Latin artists like the late Tejano icon Selena -- during her set at Coachella on Sunday.
BTS to release new album in June with slogan 'We Are Bulletproof'
Music // 2 hours ago
BTS to release new album in June with slogan 'We Are Bulletproof'
April 18 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS has announced that they will be releasing a new album on June 10.
Movie review: 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' rewards Nicolas Cage fans
Movies // 7 hours ago
Movie review: 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' rewards Nicolas Cage fans
LOS ANGELES, April 18 (UPI) -- Nicolas Cage plays himself in a movie that celebrates his eccentric performances and pays loving homage to his action hero status.
Famous birthdays for April 18: Chloe Bennet, Hayley Mills
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 18: Chloe Bennet, Hayley Mills
April 18 (UPI) -- Actor Chloe Bennet turns 30 and actor Hayley Mills turns 76, among the famous birthdays for April 18.
'Dumbledore' tops North American box office with $43M
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Dumbledore' tops North American box office with $43M
April 17 (UPI) -- "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $43 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'SNL' mocks Elon Musk, honors Gilbert Gottfried
TV // 18 hours ago
'SNL' mocks Elon Musk, honors Gilbert Gottfried
April 17 (UPI) -- "SNL" mocked tech mogul Elon Musk, pop music star Britney Spears, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Dr. Anthony Fauci and former President Donald Trump in an Easter-themed cold open this weekend.
Famous birthdays for April 17: Jennifer Garner, Phoebe Dynevor
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for April 17: Jennifer Garner, Phoebe Dynevor
April 17 (UPI) -- Actor Jennifer Garner turns 50 and actor Phoebe Dynevor turns 27, among the famous birthdays for April 17.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'SNL' mocks Elon Musk, honors Gilbert Gottfried
'SNL' mocks Elon Musk, honors Gilbert Gottfried
Movie review: 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' rewards Nicolas Cage fans
Movie review: 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' rewards Nicolas Cage fans
'Dumbledore' tops North American box office with $43M
'Dumbledore' tops North American box office with $43M
Merritt Wever sees honesty, relevance in the woman-duck romance of 'Roar'
Merritt Wever sees honesty, relevance in the woman-duck romance of 'Roar'
Famous birthdays for April 18: Chloe Bennet, Hayley Mills
Famous birthdays for April 18: Chloe Bennet, Hayley Mills
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement