Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 18, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 18: Chloe Bennet, Hayley Mills

By UPI Staff
1/3
Famous birthdays for April 18: Chloe Bennet, Hayley Mills
Chloe Bennet arrives for the world premiere gala screening of "Abominable" at Roy Thomson Hall during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 7, 2019. The actor turns 30 on April 18. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Italian Duchess Lucrezia Borgia in 1480

-- Lawyer Clarence Darrow in 1857

-- Musician Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown in 1924

-- Actor Barbara Hale in 1922

-- Actor Hayley Mills in 1946 (age 76)

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Actor James Woods in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor Rick Moranis in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor Eric Roberts in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor Jane Leeves in 1961 (age 61)

-- Talk show host Conan O'Brien in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Eric McCormack in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Maria Bello in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor David Tennant in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Melissa Joan Hart in 1976 (age 46)

File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI

-- TV personality Kourtney Kardashian in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor America Ferrera in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in 1987 (age 35)

Advertisement

-- Actor Vanessa Kirby in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Britt Robertson in 1990 (age 32)

-- Actor Chloe Bennet in 1992 (age 30)

-- Actor Moises Arias in 1994 (age 28)

-- Actor Virginia Gardner in 1995 (age 27)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Kourtney Kardashian on getting 'fake married' to Travis Barker: 'It's what's in the heart' Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker marry in Las Vegas Celebrity couples walk red carpet at Grammy Awards

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' rewards Nicolas Cage fans
Movies // 1 hour ago
Movie review: 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' rewards Nicolas Cage fans
LOS ANGELES, April 18 (UPI) -- Nicolas Cage plays himself in a movie that celebrates his eccentric performances and pays loving homage to his action hero status.
'Dumbledore' tops North American box office with $43M
Movies // 8 hours ago
'Dumbledore' tops North American box office with $43M
April 17 (UPI) -- "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $43 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'SNL' mocks Elon Musk, honors Gilbert Gottfried
TV // 12 hours ago
'SNL' mocks Elon Musk, honors Gilbert Gottfried
April 17 (UPI) -- "SNL" mocked tech mogul Elon Musk, pop music star Britney Spears, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Dr. Anthony Fauci and former President Donald Trump in an Easter-themed cold open this weekend.
Famous birthdays for April 17: Jennifer Garner, Phoebe Dynevor
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for April 17: Jennifer Garner, Phoebe Dynevor
April 17 (UPI) -- Actor Jennifer Garner turns 50 and actor Phoebe Dynevor turns 27, among the famous birthdays for April 17.
Isabel May, KJ Apa to star in Wonder Twins movie for HBO Max
Movies // 1 day ago
Isabel May, KJ Apa to star in Wonder Twins movie for HBO Max
April 16 (UPI) -- "1883" actress Isabel May and "Riverdale" actor KJ Apa are set to star in a live-action HBO Max comedy movie about DC Comics' Wonder Twins.
'Hacks' Season 2 to debut on HBO May 12
TV // 1 day ago
'Hacks' Season 2 to debut on HBO May 12
April 16 (UPI) -- Season 2 of the Emmy-winning comedy, "Hacks," is slated to premiere on HBO Max May 12.
Red Hot Chili Peppers' 'Unlimited Love' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Red Hot Chili Peppers' 'Unlimited Love' tops the U.S. album chart
April 16 (UPI) -- Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Unlimited Love" is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Famous birthdays for April 16: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Belichick
Entertainment News // 2 days ago
Famous birthdays for April 16: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Belichick
April 16 (UPI) -- Basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar turns 75 and NFL coach Bill Belichick turns 70, among the famous birthdays for April 16.
Grammy winner Jon Batiste to make acting debut in 'The Color Purple' musical
Entertainment News // 2 days ago
Grammy winner Jon Batiste to make acting debut in 'The Color Purple' musical
April 15 (UPI) -- Jon Batiste, who dominated this year's Grammy Awards with five wins, including Album of the Year, will make his feature acting debut in the musical remake of "The Color Purple."
'Halo Infinite' reveals two new multiplayer maps for Season 2
Entertainment News // 2 days ago
'Halo Infinite' reveals two new multiplayer maps for Season 2
April 15 (UPI) -- "Halo Infinite" players will have two new multiplayer maps to fight on when Season 2 launches in early May.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'SNL' mocks Elon Musk, honors Gilbert Gottfried
'SNL' mocks Elon Musk, honors Gilbert Gottfried
Famous birthdays for April 17: Jennifer Garner, Phoebe Dynevor
Famous birthdays for April 17: Jennifer Garner, Phoebe Dynevor
'Dumbledore' tops North American box office with $43M
'Dumbledore' tops North American box office with $43M
Merritt Wever sees honesty, relevance in the woman-duck romance of 'Roar'
Merritt Wever sees honesty, relevance in the woman-duck romance of 'Roar'
Movie review: 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' rewards Nicolas Cage fans
Movie review: 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' rewards Nicolas Cage fans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement