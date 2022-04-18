Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 18, 2022 / 1:47 PM

Adriana Lima says baby No. 3 is a boy

By Annie Martin
1/5
Adriana Lima says baby No. 3 is a boy
Adriana Lima (R) is expecting a son with her boyfriend, Andre Lemmers. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Adriana Lima is expecting a baby boy.

The 40-year-old model announced the sex of her unborn third child in an Instagram video Monday.

Advertisement

The child will be Lima's first with her boyfriend, Andre Lemmers. Lima has two daughters, Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9, with her ex-husband, Marko Jarić.

In the video, Lima and Lemmers learn they're expecting a son during a celebration with friends and family.

"And the reveal is in... Thank you @genderrevealmiami for putting together a wonderful last minute gender reveal and for @alebomeny and @lucas.bomeny for capturing the moment! Thank you @patycantoni for making us look pretty! #babygendereveal," Lima captioned the post.

Model Shanina Shaik was among those to congratulate Lima in the comments.

Advertisement

"Congratulations my love!!!!! I'm so excited for you!!!" Shaik wrote.

Lima and Lemmers made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Venice Film Festival in September 2021. The pair announced in February that they are expecting their first child together.

Lima is best known for her modeling work with Victoria's Secret, while Lemmers is a producer and the CEO of MiLu Entertainment.

Read More

Adriana Lima expecting child with Andre Lemmers 'Thor: Love and Thunder' teaser introduces Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor Celebrities celebrate Jennifer Garner's 50th birthday What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Seventeen film 'Darl+ing' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette
Music // 1 hour ago
Seventeen film 'Darl+ing' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette
April 18 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen gave a behind-the-scenes look at the making of its "Darl+ing" music video.
'Exploding Kittens' animated series, mobile game in the works at Netflix
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Exploding Kittens' animated series, mobile game in the works at Netflix
April 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is developing an animated series featuring Tom Ellis and Lucy Liu and a mobile game based on the "Exploding Kittens" card game.
Netflix Geeked Week to return in June
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Netflix Geeked Week to return in June
April 18 (UPI) -- Netflix Geeked Week, a live-stream event featuring sneak peeks, new trailers and cast panels, will take place again in June.
'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' to return with new episodes
TV // 3 hours ago
'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' to return with new episodes
April 18 (UPI) -- Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell will star in Chapter 2 of the "Days of Our Lives" spinoff series "Beyond Salem" on Peacock.
Rosalia to launch 'Motomami' world tour in July
Music // 3 hours ago
Rosalia to launch 'Motomami' world tour in July
April 18 (UPI) -- Rosalía will perform across the globe on her "Motomami" tour, which begins in Spain in July.
'Top Gun: Maverick': Featurette shows intense training stars went through
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Top Gun: Maverick': Featurette shows intense training stars went through
April 18 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures released a 3-minute featurette Monday showing the intense training the cast of "Top Gun: Maverick" went through to make the long-awaited action movie.
'Thor: Love and Thunder' teaser introduces Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor
Movies // 4 hours ago
'Thor: Love and Thunder' teaser introduces Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor
April 18 (UPI) -- "Thor: Love and Thunder," a new Marvel film starring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, opens in theaters in July.
Season 2 of 'Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' now in production
TV // 4 hours ago
Season 2 of 'Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' now in production
April 18 (UPI) -- Disney+ announced Monday that Season 2 of "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" is now in production.
Karen Huger says she connected with Shannon Beador on 'Project Runway'
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Karen Huger says she connected with Shannon Beador on 'Project Runway'
April 18 (UPI) -- Karen Huger discussed her experience on "Project Runway" and her bond with the "Real Housewives of Potomac" cast.
Trailer teases conclusion of Jodie Whittaker's run in 'Doctor Who'
TV // 5 hours ago
Trailer teases conclusion of Jodie Whittaker's run in 'Doctor Who'
April 18 (UPI) -- BBC America has released a 45-second trailer teasing the end of Jodie Whittaker's three-season turn as the first female "Doctor Who."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Thor: Love and Thunder' teaser introduces Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor
'Thor: Love and Thunder' teaser introduces Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor
'SNL' mocks Elon Musk, honors Gilbert Gottfried
'SNL' mocks Elon Musk, honors Gilbert Gottfried
Movie review: 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' rewards Nicolas Cage fans
Movie review: 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' rewards Nicolas Cage fans
'Dumbledore' tops North American box office with $43M
'Dumbledore' tops North American box office with $43M
'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' to return with new episodes
'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' to return with new episodes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement