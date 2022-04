Famous birthdays for April 17: Jennifer Garner, Phoebe Dynevor

1/4

April 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:

-- American industrialist/financier J.P. Morgan in 1837

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Cap Anson in 1852

-- Danish author Karen Blixen, who wrote under the name Isak Dinesen, in 1885

-- Actor William Holden in 1918

-- Music promoter Don Kirshner in 1934

-- Musician Jan Hammer in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor Olivia Hussey in 1951 (age 71)

-- Author Nick Hornby in 1957 (age 65)

-- Actor Sean Bean in 1959 (age 63)

-- Singer Maynard James Keenan in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Henry Ian Cusick in 1967 (age 55)

-- Singer Liz Phair in 1967 (age 55)

-- Rapper Redman, born Reggie Noble, in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Jennifer Garner in 1972 (age 50)

-- Singer/model Victoria Beckham in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Luke Mitchell in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Rooney Mara in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Phoebe Dynevor in 1995 (age 27)