April 16, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 16: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Belichick

By UPI Staff
1/3
Former NBA players Kareem Abdul-Jabbar attends the 3rd annual NBA Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 24, 2019. The basketball star turns 75 on April 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Those born this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Artist Élisabeth Vigée Le Brun in 1755

-- French writer Anatole France in 1844

-- Aviation pioneer Wilbur Wright in 1867

-- Movie legend Charlie Chaplin in 1889

-- Writer Kingsley Amis in 1922

-- Composer/conductor Henry Mancini in 1924

-- Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in 1927 (age 95)

File Photo by Stefano Spanziani/UPI

-- Football Hall of fame member Dick "Night Train" Lane in 1927

-- Jazz flutist Herbie Mann in 1930

-- Singer Bobby Vinton in 1935 (age 87)

-- Singer Dusty Springfield in 1939

-- Danish Queen Margrethe II in 1940 (age 82)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1947 (age 75)

-- NFL coach Bill Belichick in 1952 (age 70)

File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI

-- Actor Ellen Barkin in 1954 (age 68)

-- Actor Jon Cryer in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Martin Lawrence in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Peter Billingsley in 1971 (age 51)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Tejeno singer Selena Quintanilla in 1971

-- Singer Akon, born Aliaume Damala Badara Akon Thiam, in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor/MMA fighter Gina Carano in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Claire Foy in 1984 (age 38)

-- Chance the Rapper, born Chancellor Jonathan Bennett, in 1993 (age 29)

-- Mirai Nagasu, first female figure skater to land a triple axel at the Olympics, in 1993 (age 29)

-- Actor Anya Taylor-Joy in 1996 (age 26)

-- Actor Sadie Sink in 2002 (age 20)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

