Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 15, 2022 / 10:32 PM

'Halo Infinite' reveals two new multiplayer maps for Season 2

By Connor Grott

April 15 (UPI) -- Halo Infinite players will have two new multiplayer maps to fight on when Season 2 launches in early May.

343 Industries announced Friday that its popular first-person shooter video game is getting a pair of new maps as part of its upcoming second season, which is titled "Lone Wolves." The developer also provided fans with a video flythrough of each map.

Advertisement

One of the brand-new maps is an arena map called "Catalyst." It's a tunnel-like Forerunner structure with waterfalls, overgrown cathedral walls, various ramps and plenty of hallways.

343 said the "ancient and weathered ruins of Catalyst" are symmetrical and were inspired by Halo 3's Epitaph map.

The second map, "Breaker," will be for Halo Infinite's Big Team Battle game mode, meaning it is much larger than "Catalyst." The map features a desert-like biome with two massive fortresses for teams to use as their home bases.

"Breaker is a pseudo symmetric BTB map set in a Banished scrapyard where each team's base is a huge chunk of ship debris, divided by the plasma cutting beam structure in the middle," Tyler Ensrude, Halo Infinite's multiplayer level designer, said in a news release.

Advertisement

"And yes, that beam is absolutely a dynamic element of the map that presents both opportunities and challenges in gameplay."

In addition to the new maps, Season 2 will bring a new Battle Pass and additional game modes like King of the Hill, Land Grab and Last Spartan Standing. Next week, 343 said it will dive deeper into those modes.

Halo Infinite's second season is set to arrive May 3.

Read More

'Halo Infinite' to add new maps, modes, events in Season 2 next month 'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt' next-gen upgrade delayed indefinitely Remedy, Rockstar Games to remake first two 'Max Payne' video games

Latest Headlines

Liz Sheridan, who played doting mother of 'Seinfeld' character, dies at 93
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Liz Sheridan, who played doting mother of 'Seinfeld' character, dies at 93
April 15 (UPI) -- Liz Sheridan, best known for playing Jerry Seinfeld's mother in the hit eponymous sitcom, has died just days after celebrating her 93rd birthday.
'Gilded Age' Season 2 ups 13 recurring stars to regulars
TV // 7 hours ago
'Gilded Age' Season 2 ups 13 recurring stars to regulars
April 15 (UPI) -- HBO's "The Gilded Age" is expanding its cast for Season 2 by turning 13 recurring stars into series regulars.
Phoebe Bridgers releases song 'Sidelines' from 'Conversations with Friends'
Music // 8 hours ago
Phoebe Bridgers releases song 'Sidelines' from 'Conversations with Friends'
April 15 (UPI) -- Phoebe Bridgers has released a new song on Friday, titled "Sidelines," which will appear in upcoming Hulu drama "Conversations with Friends."
Winnie Harlow says Beyoncé took her boots from 'Lemonade' set
TV // 9 hours ago
Winnie Harlow says Beyoncé took her boots from 'Lemonade' set
April 15 (UPI) -- Winnie Harlow described how Beyoncé ended up with her favorite pair of boots while they worked together on "Lemonade."
Merritt Wever sees honesty, relevance in the woman-duck romance of 'Roar'
TV // 10 hours ago
Merritt Wever sees honesty, relevance in the woman-duck romance of 'Roar'
NEW YORK, April 15 (UPI) -- Merritt Wever says a lot of truth exists about how modern relationships can devolve in her episode of "Roar," even though its premise of a lonely medical student falling in love with a duck may seem absurd.
Seventeen show love for fans with English single 'Darl+ing'
Music // 10 hours ago
Seventeen show love for fans with English single 'Darl+ing'
April 15 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released a single and music video for the English-language song "Darl+ing."
What to stream this weekend: Lizzo hosts 'SNL,' 'The First Lady'
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
What to stream this weekend: Lizzo hosts 'SNL,' 'The First Lady'
April 15 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" with Lizzo, "Outer Range," "The First Lady," Bill Maher's "#Adulting," and "Swimming with Sharks" are some of the entertainment options streaming this weekend.
Eric McCormack supports former 'Will & Grace' co-star Sean Hayes at play
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Eric McCormack supports former 'Will & Grace' co-star Sean Hayes at play
April 15 (UPI) -- Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack, who played Jack McFarland and Will Truman on "Will & Grace," reunited at Hayes' play in Chicago.
Nickelodeon stars to converge in 'When Worlds Collide' crossover special
TV // 10 hours ago
Nickelodeon stars to converge in 'When Worlds Collide' crossover special
April 15 (UPI) -- Frankie Grande, Jules LeBlanc, Kate Godfrey and other Nickelodeon stars will appear in the crossover special "When Worlds Collide."
G-Eazy releases new song 'Angel' on late mom's birthday
Music // 11 hours ago
G-Eazy releases new song 'Angel' on late mom's birthday
April 15 (UPI) -- G-Eazy released the song "Angel" as a tribute to his late mom, Suzanne Olmsted, who died in November.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cardi B, Offset share first photos of their 7-month-old son
Cardi B, Offset share first photos of their 7-month-old son
Diane Kruger: 'Swimming with Sharks' spotlights downside of wanting it all
Diane Kruger: 'Swimming with Sharks' spotlights downside of wanting it all
2022 music festivals: What to expect
2022 music festivals: What to expect
Rhea Seehorn: 'Better Call Saul' final season shows darker edge to Kim Wexler
Rhea Seehorn: 'Better Call Saul' final season shows darker edge to Kim Wexler
Winnie Harlow says Beyoncé took her boots from 'Lemonade' set
Winnie Harlow says Beyoncé took her boots from 'Lemonade' set
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement