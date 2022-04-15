Trending
April 15, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 15: Seth Rogen, Maisie Williams

By UPI Staff
Famous birthdays for April 15: Seth Rogen, Maisie Williams
Seth Rogen attends the premiere of "Good Boys" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on August 14, 2019. The actor turns 40 on April 15. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Italian painter/inventor Leonardo da Vinci in 1452

-- British polar explorer James Clark Ross in 1800

-- Distiller Joseph E. Seagram in 1841

-- Author Henry James in 1843

-- Former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev in 1894

File Photo by Gary Haynes/UPI

-- Singer Bessie Smith in 1894

-- Actor Marian Jordan in 1898

-- Artist Arshile Gorky in 1904

-- Former North Korean leader Kim Il Sung in 1912

-- Businessman Alfred S. Bloomingdale in 1916

-- Harold Washington, the first black mayor of Chicago, in 1922

-- Country singer Roy Clark in 1933

-- Actor Elizabeth Montgomery in 1933

-- Actor Claudia Cardinale in 1938 (age 84)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Musician Dave Edmunds in 1944 (age 78)

-- Actor Amy Wright in 1950 (age 72)

-- Newspaper columnist Heloise Cruse Evans in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor Emma Thompson in 1959 (age 63)

-- Belgium King Philippe in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Danny Pino in 1974 (age 48)

-- Country singer Chris Stapleton in 1978 (age 44)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Luke Evans in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Seth Rogen in 1982 (age 40)

-- Singer/actor Ester Dean in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Samira Wiley in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Emma Watson in 1990 (age 32)

-- Actor Cody Christian in 1995 (age 27)

-- Actor Maisie Williams in 1997 (age 25)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

