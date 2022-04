Famous birthdays for April 15: Seth Rogen, Maisie Williams

1/4

April 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:

-- Italian painter/inventor Leonardo da Vinci in 1452

-- British polar explorer James Clark Ross in 1800

-- Distiller Joseph E. Seagram in 1841

-- Author Henry James in 1843

-- Former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev in 1894

-- Singer Bessie Smith in 1894

-- Actor Marian Jordan in 1898

-- Artist Arshile Gorky in 1904

-- Former North Korean leader Kim Il Sung in 1912

-- Businessman Alfred S. Bloomingdale in 1916

-- Harold Washington, the first black mayor of Chicago, in 1922

-- Country singer Roy Clark in 1933

-- Actor Elizabeth Montgomery in 1933

-- Actor Claudia Cardinale in 1938 (age 84)

-- Musician Dave Edmunds in 1944 (age 78)

-- Actor Amy Wright in 1950 (age 72)

-- Newspaper columnist Heloise Cruse Evans in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor Emma Thompson in 1959 (age 63)

-- Belgium King Philippe in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Danny Pino in 1974 (age 48)

-- Country singer Chris Stapleton in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Luke Evans in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Seth Rogen in 1982 (age 40)

-- Singer/actor Ester Dean in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Samira Wiley in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Emma Watson in 1990 (age 32)

-- Actor Cody Christian in 1995 (age 27)

-- Actor Maisie Williams in 1997 (age 25)