Entertainment News
April 15, 2022 / 9:26 AM

'Glee' actor Darren Criss celebrates birth of first child

By Annie Martin
Darren Criss (L) welcomed his first child, daughter Bluesy Belle, with his wife, Mia Criss. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Glee actor Darren Criss is a new dad.

The 35-year-old actor welcomed his first child, daughter Bluesy Belle, with his wife, Mia Criss, on Monday.

Criss shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and Mia Criss with their baby girl.

"M & D made some sweet music. Bluesy Belle Criss 4/11/22 Out now," he captioned the post.

Criss' former Glee co-star Heather Morris and actresses Vanessa Hudgens and January Jones were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congrats beautiful family," Morris wrote.

"Omg congratulations," Hudgens added.

"Aw precious!! Congratulations," Jones said.

Criss and Mia Criss married in February 2019 and announced in October that they were expecting their first child.

"We've been making music for years. ... But this time we made a BEAT. The ultimate collab droppin Spring 2022," Criss said on Instagram.

Criss played Blaine Anderson on Glee, which ended in 2015 after a six-season run on Fox. He has since starred on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and Hollywood.

