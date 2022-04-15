'The Ultimatum' star April Marie introduces new boyfriend after finale

April 15 (UPI) -- The Ultimatum star April Marie is introducing her new boyfriend in the wake of the show's finale.

The finale, released Wednesday, showed Marie and and her partner Jake Cunningham call it quits following their experience on the show. Marie said during the reunion episode that she was in a "serious" and "healthy" relationship with a new, "older" man.

Marie shared photos with her boyfriend, Cody Cooper, Thursday on Instagram.

"Thank you for being YOU. Thank you for being the most amazing man, boyfriend, partner & best friend I could ever ask for," she captioned the post. "I love you, I respect you & I adore you for a million things. First & foremost for committing to me & everything that came with 'dating me' because I know it wasn't easy..."

Marie praised Cooper for being supportive, "so affectionate & respectful" and a "gentle" communicator.

"I promise to reciprocate being the person for you that you have always been for me," she said. "Thank you for walking into my life & showing me what LOVE is."

The Ultimatum is a Netflix reality series featuring couples where one partner is ready for marriage and issues an ultimatum. The pair both live with another partner for three weeks before reuniting and deciding their future.

The debut season also saw original couple Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger get engaged and marry moments later. The pair announced Wednesday that they are expecting their first child, a daughter.

Netflix renewed The Ultimatum for a second season in March. The new season will feature an all-queer, mostly female cast.