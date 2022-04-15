Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 15, 2022 / 10:44 AM

'The Ultimatum' star April Marie introduces new boyfriend after finale

By Annie Martin

April 15 (UPI) -- The Ultimatum star April Marie is introducing her new boyfriend in the wake of the show's finale.

The finale, released Wednesday, showed Marie and and her partner Jake Cunningham call it quits following their experience on the show. Marie said during the reunion episode that she was in a "serious" and "healthy" relationship with a new, "older" man.

Advertisement

Marie shared photos with her boyfriend, Cody Cooper, Thursday on Instagram.

"Thank you for being YOU. Thank you for being the most amazing man, boyfriend, partner & best friend I could ever ask for," she captioned the post. "I love you, I respect you & I adore you for a million things. First & foremost for committing to me & everything that came with 'dating me' because I know it wasn't easy..."

Marie praised Cooper for being supportive, "so affectionate & respectful" and a "gentle" communicator.

Advertisement

"I promise to reciprocate being the person for you that you have always been for me," she said. "Thank you for walking into my life & showing me what LOVE is."

The Ultimatum is a Netflix reality series featuring couples where one partner is ready for marriage and issues an ultimatum. The pair both live with another partner for three weeks before reuniting and deciding their future.

The debut season also saw original couple Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger get engaged and marry moments later. The pair announced Wednesday that they are expecting their first child, a daughter.

Netflix renewed The Ultimatum for a second season in March. The new season will feature an all-queer, mostly female cast.

Read More

'The Ultimatum' couple Madlyn, Colby expecting first child Sarah Michelle Gellar reunites with 'Cruel Intentions' co-stars on her 45th birthday Jonathan Bailey: 5 roles beyond 'Bridgerton' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Nickelodeon stars to converge in 'When Worlds Collide' crossover special
TV // 15 minutes ago
Nickelodeon stars to converge in 'When Worlds Collide' crossover special
April 15 (UPI) -- Frankie Grande, Jules LeBlanc, Kate Godfrey and other Nickelodeon stars will appear in the crossover special "When Worlds Collide."
G-Eazy releases new song 'Angel' on late mom's birthday
Music // 21 minutes ago
G-Eazy releases new song 'Angel' on late mom's birthday
April 15 (UPI) -- G-Eazy released the song "Angel" as a tribute to his late mom, Suzanne Olmsted, who died in November.
Machine Gun Kelly, Mod Sun's film 'Good Mourning' to open in theaters in May
Movies // 1 hour ago
Machine Gun Kelly, Mod Sun's film 'Good Mourning' to open in theaters in May
April 15 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun will make their directorial debut with "Good Mourning," a stoner comedy featuring Megan Fox, Becky G and other stars.
Sarah Michelle Gellar reunites with 'Cruel Intentions' co-stars on her 45th birthday
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Sarah Michelle Gellar reunites with 'Cruel Intentions' co-stars on her 45th birthday
April 15 (UPI) -- Sarah Michelle Gellar spent her 45th birthday with her "Cruel Intentions" co-stars Selma Blair and Ryan Phillippe.
'Glee' actor Darren Criss celebrates birth of first child
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Glee' actor Darren Criss celebrates birth of first child
April 15 (UPI) -- "Glee" and "American Crime Story: Versace" actor Darren Criss welcomed his first child, daughter Bluesy Belle, with his wife, Mia Criss.
Lizzo to release new album 'Special' on July 15
Music // 4 hours ago
Lizzo to release new album 'Special' on July 15
April 15 (UPI) -- Lizzo's fourth studio album, titled "Special," will be released on July 15.
2022 music festivals: What to expect
Music // 8 hours ago
2022 music festivals: What to expect
April 15 (UPI) -- Coachella, Bonnaroo, Summerfest, Lollapalooza and many more music festivals are set to rock audiences with star-studded lineups across the U.S. in 2022.
Bob Odenkirk on Bryan Cranston: 'Great actor who really got me dialed in'
TV // 4 hours ago
Bob Odenkirk on Bryan Cranston: 'Great actor who really got me dialed in'
April 15 (UPI) -- Bob Odenkirk discussed his friendship with his "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" co-star Bryan Cranston while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Dermot Mulroney: 'Agent Game' was good chance to play a bad spy
Movies // 8 hours ago
Dermot Mulroney: 'Agent Game' was good chance to play a bad spy
NEW YORK, April 15 (UPI) -- Dermot Mulroney says he wanted to play a CIA interrogator in the action-thriller film, "Agent Game," because he "kind of knew that world," but wanted to explore it from an entirely different angle.
Famous birthdays for April 15: Seth Rogen, Maisie Williams
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 15: Seth Rogen, Maisie Williams
April 15 (UPI) -- Actor Seth Rogen turns 40 and actor Maisie Williams turns 25, among the famous birthdays for April 15.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Diane Kruger: 'Swimming with Sharks' spotlights downside of wanting it all
Diane Kruger: 'Swimming with Sharks' spotlights downside of wanting it all
What to binge: 5 sci-fi shows to watch after 'Severance'
What to binge: 5 sci-fi shows to watch after 'Severance'
Cardi B, Offset share first photos of their 7-month-old son
Cardi B, Offset share first photos of their 7-month-old son
'Queer Eye' star Karamo Brown to host new talk show
'Queer Eye' star Karamo Brown to host new talk show
Issa Rae, Michael Cera to join Margot Robbie in 'Barbie' movie
Issa Rae, Michael Cera to join Margot Robbie in 'Barbie' movie
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement