April 14, 2022 / 11:18 AM

Garcelle Beauvais was 'upset' by Erika Jayne throwing her book in trash

By Annie Martin
Garcelle Beauvais discussed her feud with Erika Jayne on "Watch What Happens Live." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Garcelle Beauvais says she was "upset" by her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Erika Jayne throwing her book in the trash.

The 55-year-old actress and television personality discussed her feud with Jayne, 50, during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Beauvais released the memoir Love Me As I Am on Tuesday. She promoted the book on Instagram with a clip from the RHOBH Season 12 trailer that showed her telling Jayne, "Erika, I don't have you make you look bad. You can do that on your own."

Jayne responded by posting a photo on Instagram Stories of Beauvais' book in the trash. She later explained throwing out the book in a tweet to fans.

"No need to use my name or very complicated legal and personal problems to sell her book. She has enough friends to help her.." Jayne wrote Tuesday.

On WWHL, Beauvais said she thought Jayne's post was shadier.

"I mean, I was upset because, one -- it wasn't a clip that I pulled myself. It was a clip from the actual trailer. So I was upset that she took it that way," she said.

Beauvais said neither she nor Jayne has reached out since the incident.

Beauvais also teased the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She said she dives the deepest into Jayne's drama during the season and also said Jayne hurts her feelings the most.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 premieres May 11 on Bravo. The season also stars Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Stutton Stracke and Diana Jenkins.

