Famous birthdays for April 14: Loretta Lynn, Adrien Brody

April 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
|Advertisement
April 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:
April 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- Dutch physicist Christiaan Huygens, founder of the wave theory of light, in 1629
-- Anne Sullivan, the "miracle worker" who taught a blind and deaf Helen Keller, in 1866
-- English historian Arnold Toynbee in 1889
-- Haitian dictator Francois "Papa Doc" Duvalier in 1907
-- Actor Rod Steiger in 1925
-- Actor Bradford Dillman in 1930
-- Country singer Loretta Lynn in 1932 (age 90)
-- Writer Erich von Daniken in 1935 (age 87)
-- Crusading New York police detective Frank Serpico in 1936 (age 86)
-- Actor Julie Christie in 1940 (age 82)
-- Pete Rose, former baseball star and manager, in 1941 (age 81)
-- Actor Peter Capaldi in 1958 (age 64)
-- Actor Robert Carlyle in 1961 (age 61)
-- Actor Anthony Michael Hall in 1968 (age 54)
-- Actor Adrien Brody in 1973 (age 49)
-- Rapper Da Brat, born Shawntae Harris, in 1974 (age 48)
-- Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar in 1977 (age 45)
-- Actor Rob McElhenney in 1977 (age 45)
-- Actor Chris Wood in 1988 (age 34)
-- Actor Graham Phillips in 1993 (age 29)
-- Actor Abigail Breslin in 1996 (age 26)