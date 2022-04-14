Famous birthdays for April 14: Loretta Lynn, Adrien Brody

Loretta Lynn performs during the 48th Annual Country Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 5, 2014. The singer turns 90 on April 14. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include: Advertisement

-- Dutch physicist Christiaan Huygens, founder of the wave theory of light, in 1629

-- Anne Sullivan, the "miracle worker" who taught a blind and deaf Helen Keller, in 1866

-- English historian Arnold Toynbee in 1889

-- Haitian dictator Francois "Papa Doc" Duvalier in 1907

-- Actor Rod Steiger in 1925

-- Actor Bradford Dillman in 1930

-- Country singer Loretta Lynn in 1932 (age 90)

-- Writer Erich von Daniken in 1935 (age 87)

-- Crusading New York police detective Frank Serpico in 1936 (age 86)

-- Actor Julie Christie in 1940 (age 82)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

-- Pete Rose, former baseball star and manager, in 1941 (age 81)

-- Actor Peter Capaldi in 1958 (age 64)

-- Actor Robert Carlyle in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Anthony Michael Hall in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Adrien Brody in 1973 (age 49)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Advertisement

-- Rapper Da Brat, born Shawntae Harris, in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Rob McElhenney in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Chris Wood in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Graham Phillips in 1993 (age 29)

-- Actor Abigail Breslin in 1996 (age 26)