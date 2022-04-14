Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 14, 2022 / 3:00 AM / Updated April 14, 2019 at 9:10 AM

Famous birthdays for April 14: Loretta Lynn, Adrien Brody

By UPI Staff
Famous birthdays for April 14: Loretta Lynn, Adrien Brody
Loretta Lynn performs during the 48th Annual Country Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 5, 2014. The singer turns 90 on April 14. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Dutch physicist Christiaan Huygens, founder of the wave theory of light, in 1629

-- Anne Sullivan, the "miracle worker" who taught a blind and deaf Helen Keller, in 1866

-- English historian Arnold Toynbee in 1889

-- Haitian dictator Francois "Papa Doc" Duvalier in 1907

-- Actor Rod Steiger in 1925

-- Actor Bradford Dillman in 1930

-- Country singer Loretta Lynn in 1932 (age 90)

-- Writer Erich von Daniken in 1935 (age 87)

-- Crusading New York police detective Frank Serpico in 1936 (age 86)

-- Actor Julie Christie in 1940 (age 82)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

-- Pete Rose, former baseball star and manager, in 1941 (age 81)

-- Actor Peter Capaldi in 1958 (age 64)

-- Actor Robert Carlyle in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Anthony Michael Hall in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Adrien Brody in 1973 (age 49)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Advertisement

-- Rapper Da Brat, born Shawntae Harris, in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Rob McElhenney in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Chris Wood in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Graham Phillips in 1993 (age 29)

-- Actor Abigail Breslin in 1996 (age 26)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

'The Full Monty' cast to return for Disney+ series

Latest Headlines

Craig Robinson: 'Killing It' is 'weird,' 'absurd'
TV // 1 hour ago
Craig Robinson: 'Killing It' is 'weird,' 'absurd'
LOS ANGELES, April 14 (UPI) -- Craig Robinson and the cast and creators of his new show "Killing It" discuss the comedy about the business world, fatherhood and snake hunting.
'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt' next-gen upgrade delayed indefinitely
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt' next-gen upgrade delayed indefinitely
April 13 (UPI) -- CD Projekt Red announced Wednesday that it is delaying the next-gen version of "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" indefinitely.
Barry Manilow tests positive for COVID-19, misses opening night of 'Harmony' musical
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Barry Manilow tests positive for COVID-19, misses opening night of 'Harmony' musical
April 13 (UPI) -- Barry Manilow was forced to miss the opening night of his new off-Broadway musical "Harmony" after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Seventeen soak up the sun in 'Darl+ing' music video teaser
Music // 14 hours ago
Seventeen soak up the sun in 'Darl+ing' music video teaser
April 13 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released a preview of its music video for "Darling," its first English-language single.
Jenna Bush Hager misses 'Today' after testing positive for COVID-19
TV // 14 hours ago
Jenna Bush Hager misses 'Today' after testing positive for COVID-19
April 13 (UPI) -- "Today" host Jenna Bush Hager will be absent from the show as she recovers from COVID-19.
Peabody Awards: 'Dopesick,' 'Yellowjackets' among 2022 nominees
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Peabody Awards: 'Dopesick,' 'Yellowjackets' among 2022 nominees
April 13 (UPI) -- "Dopesick," "Yellowjackets," "Only Murders in the Building," "Summer of Soul" and other media are nominated at the Peabody Awards.
Seth MacFarlane's 'Ted' series casts Max Burkholder, Giorgia Whigham
TV // 14 hours ago
Seth MacFarlane's 'Ted' series casts Max Burkholder, Giorgia Whigham
April 13 (UPI) -- Max Burkholder, Giorgia Whigham and Scott Grimes will star with Seth MacFarlane in the Peacock series "Ted."
'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 7 to feature all winners cast
TV // 14 hours ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 7 to feature all winners cast
April 13 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Season 7 has announced that its roster of queens will be made up of previous winners.
Melissa McCarthy, Kelly Clarkson to be honored at Gracie Awards
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Melissa McCarthy, Kelly Clarkson to be honored at Gracie Awards
April 13 (UPI) -- Melissa McCarthy, Kelly Clarkson, Elle Fanning, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, and other women will be honored at the Gracie Awards in May.
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo takes on a high-profile trial in 'Lincoln Lawyer' trailer
TV // 15 hours ago
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo takes on a high-profile trial in 'Lincoln Lawyer' trailer
April 13 (UPI) -- Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is confident lawyer Mickey Haller, who takes on a high-profile murder trail in the new trailer for "The Lincoln Lawyer."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Stars react to Gilbert Gottfried's death: 'Truly a funny, funny guy'
Stars react to Gilbert Gottfried's death: 'Truly a funny, funny guy'
J Balvin postpones 2022 tour due to COVID-19 'production challenges'
J Balvin postpones 2022 tour due to COVID-19 'production challenges'
'American Idol' contestant Kenedi Anderson drops out of competition
'American Idol' contestant Kenedi Anderson drops out of competition
'Stranger Things' crew prepare for war in new Season 4 trailer
'Stranger Things' crew prepare for war in new Season 4 trailer
TV review: 'Russian Doll' Season 2 covers new ground in funny, poignant sci-fi
TV review: 'Russian Doll' Season 2 covers new ground in funny, poignant sci-fi
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement