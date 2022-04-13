Trending
April 13, 2022 / 11:31 PM

'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt' next-gen upgrade delayed indefinitely

By Connor Grott

April 13 (UPI) -- CD Projekt Red announced Wednesday that it is delaying the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt indefinitely.

In a post on the game's official Twitter account, the developer said the port -- which was expected to release during the second fiscal quarter of this year -- was postponed "until further notice" after a development change.

Previously, the next-gen update was being developed externally by Saber Interactive. CD Projekt Red, however, has elected to handle the remainder of the game's development.

"We have decided to have our in-house development team conduct the remaining work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," CD Projekt Red wrote. "We are currently evaluating the scope of work to be done and thus have to postpone Q2 release until further notice.

"We'll update you as soon as we can. Thank you for your understanding."

The upcoming free optimization is expected to "visually and technically" enhance the PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game, which was originally released in 2015 to widespread acclaim.

The upgrade was initially slated for a late 2021 release before being pushed back to early 2022.

CDPR's latest Witcher update comes on the heels of its announcement that it is currently working on another entry in the popular franchise. The teaser image, posted to social media on March 21, displayed a Witcher medallion submerged in snow.

CD Projekt Red's upcoming fourth Witcher game doesn't have a release date yet.

