Peabody Awards: 'Dopesick,' 'Yellowjackets' among 2022 nominees

Michael Keaton stars in the Hulu series "Dopesick," which is nominated at the 2022 Peabody Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
April 13 (UPI) -- The Peabody Awards board of jurors has announced the nominations for the 2022 Peabody Awards.
The winners of the 82nd annual Peabody Awards will be named during a virtual celebration June 6-9 that will be available on the Peabody official YouTube channel and social media pages.
The Peabody Awards recognize compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and streaming media, including TV, podcasts and radio, and documentaries.
PBS leads this year's nominees with 13 nominations, followed by HBO with eight. Hulu and Netflix have five nominations each, while The New York Times and NBC both have four.
Nominations include the Hulu series Dopesick starring Michael Keaton, the Showtime drama Yellowjackets with Melanie Lynskey and the Hulu mystery-comedy Only Murders in the Building starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.
"Following yet another turbulent year, Peabody is proud to honor an array of stories that poignantly and powerfully help us make sense of the challenges we face as a nation and world," Peabody executive producer Jeffrey Jones said. "Demonstrating the immense power of stories, these nominees exposed our societal failures and celebrated the best of the human spirit. They are all worthy of recognition, and Peabody is proud to celebrate them."
Here's the nominees for the 2022 Peabody Awards:
Arts
Summer of Soul
Children's & Youth
City of Ghosts
Colin in Black & White
Documentaries
9to5: The Story of a Movement
Attica
Changing the Game
Downing of a Flag
Exterminate All the Brutes
High on the Hog
In the Same Breath
Life of Crime 1984-2020
Lynching Postcards: 'Token of a Grey Day'
Mayor
Mr. Soul!
My Name is Pauli Murray
Nuclear Family
Philly D.A.
Procession
The Queen of Basketball
Simple as Water
Storm Lake
A Thousand Cuts
Entertainment
Bo Burnham: Inside
Dopesick
Hacks
The Long Song
Only Murders in the Building
Pen15
Reservation Dogs
Sort of
Station Eleven
The Underground Railroad
We Are Lady Parts
The Wonder Years
Yellowjackets
News
"Afghanistan: Documenting a Crucial Year"
"American Insurrection"
"The Appointment"
"Day of Rage: How Trump Supporters Took the U.S. Capitol"
"Escaping Eritrea"
"The Healthcare Divide"
"Inside Yemen"
"January 6th Reporting"
"The Moms of Magnolia Street"
"Nima Elbagir: Human Rights Investigations in Ethiopia"
"No Man's Land: Fighting for Fatherhood in a Broken System"
"Politically Charged"
"Prone"
"So They Knew We Existed: Palestinians Film War in Gaza"
"Transnational"
Podcast/Radio
"Blindspot: Tulsa Burning"
"Dig: The Model City"
"Finn and the Bell"
"Half Vaxxed"
"The Improvement Association"
"The Lazarus Heist"
"Mississippi Goddam: The Ballad of Billey Joe"
"Radiotopia Presents: S***hole Country"
"Southlake"
"This Land - Season 2"
"Throughline"