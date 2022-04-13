Trending
April 13, 2022 / 1:39 PM

Peabody Awards: 'Dopesick,' 'Yellowjackets' among 2022 nominees

By Annie Martin
Michael Keaton stars in the Hulu series "Dopesick," which is nominated at the 2022 Peabody Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- The Peabody Awards board of jurors has announced the nominations for the 2022 Peabody Awards.

The winners of the 82nd annual Peabody Awards will be named during a virtual celebration June 6-9 that will be available on the Peabody official YouTube channel and social media pages.

The Peabody Awards recognize compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and streaming media, including TV, podcasts and radio, and documentaries.

PBS leads this year's nominees with 13 nominations, followed by HBO with eight. Hulu and Netflix have five nominations each, while The New York Times and NBC both have four.

Nominations include the Hulu series Dopesick starring Michael Keaton, the Showtime drama Yellowjackets with Melanie Lynskey and the Hulu mystery-comedy Only Murders in the Building starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

"Following yet another turbulent year, Peabody is proud to honor an array of stories that poignantly and powerfully help us make sense of the challenges we face as a nation and world," Peabody executive producer Jeffrey Jones said. "Demonstrating the immense power of stories, these nominees exposed our societal failures and celebrated the best of the human spirit. They are all worthy of recognition, and Peabody is proud to celebrate them."

Here's the nominees for the 2022 Peabody Awards:

Arts

Summer of Soul

Children's & Youth

City of Ghosts

Colin in Black & White

Documentaries

9to5: The Story of a Movement

Attica

Changing the Game

Downing of a Flag

Exterminate All the Brutes

High on the Hog

In the Same Breath

Life of Crime 1984-2020

Lynching Postcards: 'Token of a Grey Day'

Mayor

Mr. Soul!

My Name is Pauli Murray

Nuclear Family

Philly D.A.

Procession

The Queen of Basketball

Simple as Water

Storm Lake

A Thousand Cuts

Entertainment

Bo Burnham: Inside

Dopesick

Hacks

The Long Song

Only Murders in the Building

Pen15

Reservation Dogs

Sort of

Station Eleven

The Underground Railroad

We Are Lady Parts

The Wonder Years

Yellowjackets

News

"Afghanistan: Documenting a Crucial Year"

"American Insurrection"

"The Appointment"

"Day of Rage: How Trump Supporters Took the U.S. Capitol"

"Escaping Eritrea"

"The Healthcare Divide"

"Inside Yemen"

"January 6th Reporting"

"The Moms of Magnolia Street"

"Nima Elbagir: Human Rights Investigations in Ethiopia"

"No Man's Land: Fighting for Fatherhood in a Broken System"

"Politically Charged"

"Prone"

"So They Knew We Existed: Palestinians Film War in Gaza"

"Transnational"

Podcast/Radio

"Blindspot: Tulsa Burning"

"Dig: The Model City"

"Finn and the Bell"

"Half Vaxxed"

"The Improvement Association"

"The Lazarus Heist"

"Mississippi Goddam: The Ballad of Billey Joe"

"Radiotopia Presents: S***hole Country"

"Southlake"

"This Land - Season 2"

"Throughline"

