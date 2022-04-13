Trending
April 13, 2022 / 9:35 AM

Joss Stone postpones shows amid pregnancy

By Annie Martin
Joss Stone postponed dates on her tour after announcing she's expecting her second child with Cody DaLuz. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Joss Stone is postponing dates on her tour amid her pregnancy.

The 35-year-old singer said Tuesday on Instagram that she is cancelling or pushing back several shows to February and March 2023.

Stone's shows at Dalane Bluesfest in Norway and Herbstigal Festival in Switzerland have been canceled, while three shows in Poland have been postponed to February and March 2023.

Stone announced Monday that she is expecting her second child with her boyfriend, Cody DaLuz. The singer and DaLuz already have a daughter, Violet, born in January 2021.

In a video on Instagram, Stone said she previously had a miscarriage in October.

"It was really horrible because it was my baby, and I know that a lot of women go through that. It was just hard," the singer said.

"I went to the doctor and said, 'Why has this happened?' and he said, 'We don't know why, Joss. These things just happen, just by the luck of the gods. It's not your fault,'" she added.

Stone said her doctor told her to return to his office "when daffodils bloom."

"That's the beautiful part of the story, there are rainbows after storms," she said before holding up a sonogram.

Stone released her eighth studio album, Never Forget My Love, in February.

