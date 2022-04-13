Barry Manilow tests positive for COVID-19, misses opening night of 'Harmony' musical

1/5

The highly anticipated debut of Barry Manilow (pictured) and Bruce Sussman's "Harmony" had been delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Barry Manilow was forced to miss the opening night of his new off-Broadway musical Harmony after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. "I am heartbroken to say that I have just tested positive for COVID-19 and won't be able to attend tonight's opening night performance of my new musical, Harmony," Manilow said in a statement to UPI. "This just might be the cruelest thing that has ever happened to me: 25 years waiting for this show to premiere in New York and I can't attend. Advertisement

"Even in the face of this pandemic, we New Yorkers remain the toughest, staunchest people on the planet -- so, put on a mask and go see a show!"

The highly anticipated debut of Manilow and Bruce Sussman's Harmony had been delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show is set to run from April 13 through May 8, though it remains unclear whether Manilow will be able to attend one of the shows.

The 78-year-old Manilow is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19. Earlier this week, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper announced he contracted COVID-19 and was hoping to get back to work soon.

On Monday, Kelsea Ballerini -- who was set to co-host the 2022 CMT Music Awards in Nashville -- revealed she tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing her to co-host the event virtually.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick also tested positive for COVID-19 last week, causing them to cancel the April 7 performance of their Broadway show Plaza Suite.