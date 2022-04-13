Barry Manilow tests positive for COVID-19, misses opening night of 'Harmony' musical

April 13 (UPI) -- Barry Manilow was forced to miss the opening night of his new off-Broadway musical Harmony after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
"I am heartbroken to say that I have just tested positive for COVID-19 and won't be able to attend tonight's opening night performance of my new musical, Harmony," Manilow said in a statement to UPI. "This just might be the cruelest thing that has ever happened to me: 25 years waiting for this show to premiere in New York and I can't attend.