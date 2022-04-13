Melissa McCarthy, Kelly Clarkson to be honored at Gracie Awards

April 13 (UPI) -- The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has announced the winners of the 2022 Gracie Awards.
The 47th annual ceremony will take place May 24 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.
The Gracie Awards recognize exemplary talent and programming created by, for and about women in radio, television and digital medias.
The awards shine a spotlight on women in the industry who continue to inspire and support others, break down barriers, and lead by example in creating opportunity for future generations.
This year's honorees include Melissa McCarthy, Kelly Clarkson, Elle Fanning, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, Kaitlyn Dever, Tamron Hall, Ellen K, Angie Martinez and Dana Cortez.
"Throughout this past year we have seen a number of remarkable projects by and about inspirational women," AWMF president Becky Brooks said in a statement. "We are honored to shine a spotlight on these women, whose stories have driven cultural awareness, offered entertainment that has made us laugh, cry, and everything in between."
The 2022 Gracie Award winners include:
Actress in a Leading Role - Comedy or Musical (TV - National)
Elle Fanning, The Great
Actress in a Leading Role - Drama (TV - National)
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Actress in a Leading Role - Made for TV Movie or Limited Series (TV - National)
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Actress in a Breakthrough Role - Comedy (TV - National)
Nasim Pedrad, Chad
Actress in a Breakthrough Role - Drama (TV - National)
Jillian Mercado, The L Word: Generation Q
Ensemble Cast (TV - National)
Pose
Talk Show - Entertainment (TV - National)
The Kelly Clarkson Show
On-Air Talent - News (TV - National)
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, Today
See a full list of winners here.