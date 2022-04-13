Trending
April 13, 2022 / 8:13 AM

Stars react to Gilbert Gottfried's death: 'Truly a funny, funny guy'

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Gilbert Gottfried (C) with his children Lily (R) and Max (L) as they arrive for a screening of "Beauty And The Beast" in March 2017. Stars are paying homage to Gottfried on social media following his death. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Celebrities are remembering Gilbert Gottfried on social media following the comedian's recent death.

Gottfried's death was confirmed by his family on his Twitter account on Tuesday. Gottfried died at the age of 67 after a long illness.

Gottfried was a standup comedian who famously voiced villainous parrot Lago in Disney's Aladdin. He also starred in The Adventures of Ford Fairlane, Problem Child, Night Court, A Different World, Mad About You and more.

Gottfried is survived by his wife, Dara, sister Arlene, and two children, son Max, 12, and daughter Lily, 14.

Comedy legend Mel Brooks paid homage to Gottfried on Twitter.

"So sorry to heart about Gilbert Gottfried's passing. Truly a funny, funny guy. So unique. He will be sorely missed," Brooks said.

Al Franken tweeted that Gottfried' death is a "big loss to the world of the comedy."

"Gilbert Gottfried has left us. Fearless and hilarious!!! A truly lovely man, loved by all in comedy. May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends & all he made laugh!" Franken continued.

Stephen Colbert recalled having Gottfried on his talk show on Twitter and uploaded a photo of himself posing with the comedian.

"It was my honor to have met and interviewed and done bits with one of the greats. Rest In Peace, Gilbert Gottfried. #hardblackwax," Colbert said.

Conan O'Brien described on Twitter a stand-up show Gottfried performed in 1985.

"I saw Gilbert perform in 1985 and when he entered to applause he said, 'Thank you, thank you very much.' He then continued to say 'thank you' repeatedly for ten full minutes. It was the nerviest, funniest thing I had seen. So sorry to lose this sweet and delightfully funny man," O'Brien said.

Seth MacFarlane discussed on Twitter his experience working with Gottfried on his film A Million Ways to Die in the West where the comedian portrayed Abraham Lincoln.

"Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh so hard that day on set, I could barely do my job. A wholly original comic, and an equally kind and humble guy behind the scenes. He will be missed," MacFarlane said.

Jennifer Tilly said Gottfried was adored on the set of their film Goosed on Twitter.

"Rip Gibert Gottfried, a brilliant comedian and just the sweetest guy. We worked together on 'Goosed.' Everybody adored him," Tilly said.

Ben Stiller talked about a time he sat across Gottfried on a plane on Twitter.

"I don't think I ever laughed as hard as I did sitting on a flight to LA across from Gilbert once in the early 90's. He would do something funny and not stop till you stopped laughing. God he was funny. So funny. Sending love to his family," Stiller said.

Mark Hamill said on Twitter that Gottfried was one-of-a-kind.

"He was a unique voice in comedy on so many levels. Unpredictable, one-of-a-kind, hilarious & irreplaceable! Thank you for the lifetime of laughs, sir," Hamill said.

Loni Love also paid her respects to Gottfried on Twitter.

"RIP my funny friend...," Love said.

