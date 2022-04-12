Trending
April 12, 2022 / 11:55 AM

Lala Kent was surprised by Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney split

By Annie Martin
Lala Kent weighed in on Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's divorce and addressed her own split from Randall Emmett. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Lala Kent says she was surprised by her Vanderpump Rules co-stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney splitting up.

The 31-year-old television personality weighed in on Schwartz and Maloney's divorce during Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Schwartz and Maloney announced their separation in March after more than two years of marriage and 12 years together. On WWHL, Kent was asked to name what she thinks precipitated the split for Maloney.

"I think when someone continues to not pick you and it's an easy pick -- you're the wife," she said.

Kent confirmed she was surprised by the split.

"I thought that Schwartz would come to the table a little bit and he still didn't, so it's very telling," she said.

Schwartz and Maloney star with Kent, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Charli Burnett, Brock Davies and Raquel Leviss on Vanderpump Rules. Kent said their friend group has not taken sides in the divorce.

"It wasn't messy. But obviously if we had to choose sides, then I would always pick Katie," she said.

Kent also addressed her own split from her fiancé, Randall Emmett. Kent said she and Emmett are "parallel" parenting their 13-month-old daughter, Ocean.

"We parallel parent, and I'm trying to move to zero contact," she said. "We'll see how that goes."

Vanderpump Rules completed its ninth season on Bravo in January. The reality series follows the staff at Lisa Vanderpump's Los Angeles restaurants.

