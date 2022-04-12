Google honors opera singer Montserrat Caballe with new Doodle

Google is paying homage to opera singer Montserrat Caballe with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

April 12 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating opera singer Montserrat Caballé on what would have been her 89th birthday, with a new Doodle. Google's homepage features artwork of Caballé performing.

Caballé was born on this day in 1933 in Barcelona, Spain. Caballé spent much of her childhood studying music and training her voice.

She made her U.S. debut in 1965 at Carnegie Hall and eventually became an international opera star. Caballé went on to give more than 3,800 performances in over 80 roles on five continents.

Caballé, who could sing in multiple styles, also worked with the late Freddie Mercury to record "Barcelona," the theme song for the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games.

Caballé received five Grammy nominations and won Best Classical Vocal Performance in 1968. She additionally established an organization to support young talent in Barcelona called Fundació Montserrat Caballé and served as a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador.

Caballé died at the age of 85 in October 2018.