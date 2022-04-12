Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 12, 2022 / 7:05 AM

Google honors opera singer Montserrat Caballe with new Doodle

By Wade Sheridan
Google honors opera singer Montserrat Caballe with new Doodle
Google is paying homage to opera singer Montserrat Caballe with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

April 12 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating opera singer Montserrat Caballé on what would have been her 89th birthday, with a new Doodle.

Google's homepage features artwork of Caballé performing.

Advertisement

Caballé was born on this day in 1933 in Barcelona, Spain. Caballé spent much of her childhood studying music and training her voice.

She made her U.S. debut in 1965 at Carnegie Hall and eventually became an international opera star. Caballé went on to give more than 3,800 performances in over 80 roles on five continents.

Caballé, who could sing in multiple styles, also worked with the late Freddie Mercury to record "Barcelona," the theme song for the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games.

Caballé received five Grammy nominations and won Best Classical Vocal Performance in 1968. She additionally established an organization to support young talent in Barcelona called Fundació Montserrat Caballé and served as a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador.

Caballé died at the age of 85 in October 2018.

Read More

Google honors French painter Rosa Bonheur with new Doodle Google honors virologist Dr. Michiaki Takahashi with new Doodle Famous birthdays for April 12: David Letterman, Dan Lauria What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

The Judds reunite, perform at 2022 CMT Music Awards
Music // 8 hours ago
The Judds reunite, perform at 2022 CMT Music Awards
April 11 (UPI) -- The Judds reunited and performed on a nationally televised awards show for the first time in more than two decades Monday night at the 56th annual CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
Famous birthdays for April 12: David Letterman, Dan Lauria
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 12: David Letterman, Dan Lauria
April 12 (UPI) -- TV personality David Letterman turns 75 and actor Dan Lauria turns 75, among the famous birthdays for April 12.
Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood win big at 2022 CMT Awards
Music // 10 hours ago
Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood win big at 2022 CMT Awards
April 11 (UPI) -- Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood were among the biggest winners at the 56th annual CMT Music Awards on Monday night in Nashville.
Britney Spears announces pregnancy with third child
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Britney Spears announces pregnancy with third child
April 11 (UPI) -- Britney Spears posted on Instagram Monday that she took a pregnancy test and it was positive. This will be her third child.
SHINee's Onew rolls the 'Dice' in new music video
Music // 17 hours ago
SHINee's Onew rolls the 'Dice' in new music video
April 11 (UPI) -- K-pop star Onew released the solo EP "Dice" and a music video for the title track of the same name.
Walker Scobell to play lead role in 'Percy Jackson' series at Disney+
TV // 17 hours ago
Walker Scobell to play lead role in 'Percy Jackson' series at Disney+
April 11 (UPI) -- "The Adam Project" actor Walker Scobell will play Percy Jackson in the Disney+ series "Percy Jackson and the Olympians."
Pitbull announces new North American tour with Iggy Azalea, Sean Paul
Music // 18 hours ago
Pitbull announces new North American tour with Iggy Azalea, Sean Paul
April 11 (UPI) -- Pitbull has announced a new North American tour with special guests Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul.
'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' trailer: Jude Law, Mads Mikkelsen face off
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' trailer: Jude Law, Mads Mikkelsen face off
April 11 (UPI) -- "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," a new film set in the "Harry Potter" universe, will open in theaters Friday.
Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Stevie Nicks, Pink to headline Ohana Festival
Music // 18 hours ago
Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Stevie Nicks, Pink to headline Ohana Festival
April 11 (UPI) -- Eddie Vedder's Ohana Festival has announced its lineup for 2022 with Vedder, Jack White, Stevie Nicks and Pink set to headline.
'Nimona' movie with Chloe Grace Moretz coming to Netflix
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Nimona' movie with Chloe Grace Moretz coming to Netflix
April 11 (UPI) -- "Nimona," an animated film based on the ND Stevenson graphic novel, will premiere on Netflix in 2023.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chris Bailey, lead singer of The Saints, dead at 65
Chris Bailey, lead singer of The Saints, dead at 65
The Judds reunite, perform at 2022 CMT Music Awards
The Judds reunite, perform at 2022 CMT Music Awards
'Nimona' movie with Chloe Grace Moretz coming to Netflix
'Nimona' movie with Chloe Grace Moretz coming to Netflix
Billy Ray Cyrus, Tish Cyrus headed for divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus, Tish Cyrus headed for divorce
Square Enix announces 'Kingdom Hearts 4' with teaser trailer
Square Enix announces 'Kingdom Hearts 4' with teaser trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement