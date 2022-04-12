Camila Cabello performs 'Bam Bam,' 'Psychofreak' on 'Today'

1/4

April 12 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello took to the stage on Today. The 25-year-old singer and actress performed her songs "Bam Bam" and "Psychofreak" during Tuesday's episode of the NBC morning show. Advertisement

"Bam Bam" and "Psychofreak" both appear on Cabello's new album, Familia. Cabello said in an interview on Today that she wanted to achieve "better mental health" through the making of Familia.

"I really just wanted to be free. I wanted to feel joy in the studio. I wanted to be as transparent as possible," the singer said.

"That's what I love about music -- I could talk you about how I'm feeling all day long, but I feel like these sounds really sound like how I was feeling on the days that I wrote them," she added.

Cabello, who turned 25 in March, said the album also reflects her journey to authenticity and self-acceptance.

"It's such a journey in finding out who you are as a person. I feel like being a teenager and being in your early 20s, a lot of times I was running around like a chicken with its head cut off," the star said.

"I think that through doing the inner work, whether it be therapy or really practicing authenticity and practicing vulnerability and being honest, you find who you are," she added. "Now I'm in a place where I know who I am and I like who I am."

Cabello released Familia and the "Psychofreak" music video with Willow Smith last week.

Familia also features the songs "Don't Go Yet," "Celia," "La Buena Vida," "Quiet," "Boys Don't Cry," "Hasta los Dientes" featuring María Becerra, "No Doubt," "Lola" featuring Yotuel and "Everyone at This Party."

The album is Cabello's first since Romance, released in 2019.

