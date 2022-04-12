'Glee' actress Amber Riley confirms split from fiance

1/5

Amber Riley and her fiancé, Desean Black, have ended their engagement. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Glee actress Amber Riley has split from her fiancé. The 36-year-old actress and her fiancé, Desean Black, recently ended their engagement. Advertisement

Riley's rep confirmed the split Monday to E! News.

"They ask for privacy at this time," the rep said.

Riley, who recently starred in the Lifetime movie Single Black Female, had said in an interview on the Nice & Neat podcast in March that she was single.

"I am a single Black female. I am, I'm a single Black female but I'm not a crazy one like in the movie," the star said.

Riley said the split happened recently and that the breakup was "amicable."

"I wish him the best," she said of Black. "I don't have anything horrible or bad to say."

Riley had announced her engagement to Black in November 2020.

"There was a time when I thought I didn't want or deserve this kind of love. I'm looking at a man who changed my mind," she said at the time. "My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this."

Riley played Mercedes Jones on Glee, which ended in 2015 after six seasons on Fox. She has since appeared on Dancing with the Stars and starred in a West End production of Dreamgirls.