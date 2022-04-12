Trending
April 12, 2022 / 4:01 PM

'Aladdin' voice, 'Aristocrats' comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies at 67

By Fred Topel
Gilbert Gottfried died Tuesday after a long illness. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Comedian Gilbert Gottfried died on Tuesday. Representatives made the announcement on Gottfried's official Twitter account.

The post cited a long illness the 67-year-old battled. Gottfried is survived by his wife, Dara, sister Arlene, and two children, son Max, 12, and daughter Lily, 14.

Gottfried was a standup comedian. His performance of "The Artisocrats" at Hugh Hefner's roast was featured in the documentary The Aristocrats.

Known for his loud, distinct voice, Gottfried voiced the villainous parrot Iago in Disney's animated Aladdin, its two sequels and TV series.

As an actor, Gottfried played a radio DJ who assigns Ford Fairlane (Andrew Dice Clay) a case in The Adventures of Ford Fairlane, an adoption agent who delivers a Problem Child to a hapless couple, and sitcom appearances including Night Court, A Different World and Mad About You.

Gottfried hosted Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast in which he interviewed celebrities. Some of Gottfried's co-stars and famous fans shared their grief in reaction to the announcement.

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander said he was a fan. "Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily," Alexander tweeted.

Jennifer Tilly, who co-starred with Gottfried in the movie Goosed, remembered him as "the sweetest guy" in a tweet.

Former professional wrestler The Iron Sheik tweeted, "You make me laugh every time I see you."

Notable Deaths of 2022

Gilbert Gottfried arrives on the red carpet at the "Beauty And The Beast" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City on March 13, 2017. The actor died on April 12 at age 67. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Bobby Rydell, teenage idol and 'Bye Bye Birdie' star, dies at 79 The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies of brain cancer at 33 Akira Takarada, original 'Godzilla' star, dies at 87

