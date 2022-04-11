Square Enix announces 'Kingdom Hearts 4' with teaser trailer

April 11 (UPI) -- Square Enix has announced that Kingdom Hearts 4 is in development with a new teaser trailer that features series stars Sora, Donald and Goofy.

Sora wakes up in a real-world setting referred to as the Quadratum in the clip released on Sunday.

Sora then summons his signature Keyblade and battles a giant Heartless monster who is attacking a city.

Donald and Goofy appear at the end of the teaser and are looking for Sora until they are confronted by a mysterious foe.

"Magic in the making," the teaser says at the end. Square Enix did not give a release date for Kingdom Hearts 4 or state which platforms it will appear on.

Kingdom Hearts is an action, role-playing game series developed by Square Enix in collaboration with Disney. The games feature Sora, Donald and Goofy traveling to different worlds inspired by Disney films to battle the Heartless.

Kingdom Hearts 3 was last released in 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The title then later came to PC and the Nintendo Switch.

Kingdom Hearts 4 was announced as part of a 20th anniversary event for the series, which also saw the announcement of new mobile game titled Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link for Android and iOS devices.

The mobile game has no set release date but a closed beta test for the title will take place in 2022.