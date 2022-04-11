Khloe Kardashian throws daughter True a cat-themed 4th birthday party

The party featured real life kittens to play with and pet, cat-themed decorations and cake, a performer dressed as a Squishmallow cat, face painting, and personalized M&Ms featuring True's face and name.
Kardashian shared photos and videos from the party on Instagram Stories.
Khloe Kardashian celebrated daughter True Thompson at a cat-themed birthday party with friends and family. Photo by khloekardashian/Instagram Stories
Guests included Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, sister Kylie Jenner and True's cousins Dream Kardashian, 5, Penelope Disick, 9, North West, 8, and Stormi Webster, 4.
"Happy birthday to my baby True!" Kylie Jenner wrote on Instagram Stories.
"I still think he's a great guy, and he's a great dad. He's just not the guy for me," Kardashian said.
"I think at the end of the day, all of us aspire to have blissfulness," she added. "We want to feel happy, we want to feel safe."