April 11, 2022 / 9:30 AM

Khloe Kardashian throws daughter True a cat-themed 4th birthday party

By Annie Martin
Khloe Kardashian throws daughter True a cat-themed 4th birthday party
Khloe Kardashian celebrated True Thompson, her daughter with Tristan Thompson, at a cat-themed birthday party with friends and family. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Khloe Kardashian is celebrating her daughter True's fourth birthday.

The 37-year-old television personality marked the occasion Sunday by throwing True, her daughter with basketball star Tristan Thompson, a cat-themed birthday party with friends and family.

The party featured real life kittens to play with and pet, cat-themed decorations and cake, a performer dressed as a Squishmallow cat, face painting, and personalized M&Ms featuring True's face and name.

Kardashian shared photos and videos from the party on Instagram Stories.

Khloe Kardashian celebrated daughter True Thompson at a cat-themed birthday party with friends and family. Photo by khloekardashian/Instagram Stories

Guests included Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, sister Kylie Jenner and True's cousins Dream Kardashian, 5, Penelope Disick, 9, North West, 8, and Stormi Webster, 4.

"Happy birthday to my baby True!" Kylie Jenner wrote on Instagram Stories.

Khloe Kardashian celebrated daughter True Thompson at a cat-themed birthday party with friends and family. Photo by khloekardashian/Instagram Stories

Kardashian gave birth to True in April 2018. True will officially celebrate her fourth birthday on Tuesday.

In an interview with Robin Roberts that aired last week, Kardashian gave an update on her relationship with Thompson following his cheating scandals and him fathering a child with another woman.

"I still think he's a great guy, and he's a great dad. He's just not the guy for me," Kardashian said.

"I think at the end of the day, all of us aspire to have blissfulness," she added. "We want to feel happy, we want to feel safe."

Kardashian and her family will star on the new reality series The Kardashians, which premieres Thursday on Hulu.

