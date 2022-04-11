Famous birthdays for April 11: Joss Stone, Ethel Kennedy

1/2

Joss Stone performs at the Fourth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert For God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on March 12, 2020, in New York City. The singer turns 35 on April 11. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:

-- American statesman/orator Edward Everett in 1794

-- U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes in 1862

-- First Black woman to be a judge in U.S., Jane Matilda Bolin, in 1908

-- Fashion designer Oleg Cassini in 1913

-- Ethel Kennedy, wife of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, in 1928 (age 94)

-- Actor Joel Grey in 1932 (age 90)

-- Actor Louise Lasser in 1939 (age 83)

-- Actor Peter Riegert in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor Meshach Taylor in 1947

-- Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Ellen Goodman in 1941 (age 81)

-- TV personality Jeremy Clarkson in 1960 (age 62)

-- Baseball player Mark Teixeira in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Matt Ryan in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Will Tudor in 1987 (age 35)

-- Singer Joss Stone in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Dakota Blue Richards in 1994 (age 28)