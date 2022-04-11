Famous birthdays for April 11: Joss Stone, Ethel Kennedy

April 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
|Advertisement
April 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:
April 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- American statesman/orator Edward Everett in 1794
-- U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes in 1862
-- First Black woman to be a judge in U.S., Jane Matilda Bolin, in 1908
-- Fashion designer Oleg Cassini in 1913
-- Ethel Kennedy, wife of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, in 1928 (age 94)
-- Actor Joel Grey in 1932 (age 90)
-- Actor Louise Lasser in 1939 (age 83)
-- Actor Peter Riegert in 1947 (age 75)
-- Actor Meshach Taylor in 1947
-- Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Ellen Goodman in 1941 (age 81)
-- TV personality Jeremy Clarkson in 1960 (age 62)
-- Baseball player Mark Teixeira in 1980 (age 42)
-- Actor Matt Ryan in 1981 (age 41)
-- Actor Will Tudor in 1987 (age 35)
-- Singer Joss Stone in 1987 (age 35)
-- Actor Dakota Blue Richards in 1994 (age 28)