Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 11, 2022 / 7:45 AM

Chris Bailey, lead singer of The Saints, dead at 65

By Wade Sheridan

April 11 (UPI) -- Chris Bailey, the frontman of influential punk band The Saints, has died at the age of 65.

The band confirmed Bailey's death on Facebook Sunday. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Advertisement

"It is with great pain in our hearts that we have to inform you about the passing of Chris Bailey, singer and songwriter of The Saints, on April the 9th 2022. Chris lived a life of poetry and music and stranded on a Saturday night," the post said.

Bailey and The Saints are best known for their 1976 single "I'm Stranded" and their 1977 debut album of the same name.

The Saints were formed in 1973 in Brisbane, Australia, and were the first punk band outside the U.S. to release a record. The Saints released more albums and Bailey embarked on a solo career.

The Saints were inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Hall of Fame, in 2001.

The Saints drummer Ed Kuepper also paid tribute to Bailey on Twitter.

"Very sad to confirm the news about Chris Bailey dying on the weekend. Chris and I met when we were about 14 during detention at Oxley High School and became close friends which later developed into what I always thought was an extremely strong artistic partnership," Kuepper said.

Advertisement

"I couldn't have hoped for a better singer. My deepest condolences to his wife Elisabet, his sisters Margaret, Carol and Maureen and the rest of his family and loved ones. I'll post something longer down the track for now," he continued.

Notable Deaths of 2022

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (L) greets Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins after an NFL game at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., on October 6, 2019. Haskins, who is now signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, died April 9 at age 25. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Read More

June Brown, British soap opera and 'EastEnders' star, dead at 95 'Seinfeld,' 'Toy Story' alum Estelle Harris dead at 93 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Square Enix announces 'Kingdom Hearts 4' with teaser trailer
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Square Enix announces 'Kingdom Hearts 4' with teaser trailer
April 11 (UPI) -- Square Enix has announced that "Kingdom Hearts 4" is in development with a new teaser trailer that features series stars Sora, Donald and Goofy.
Famous birthdays for April 11: Joss Stone, Ethel Kennedy
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 11: Joss Stone, Ethel Kennedy
April 11 (UPI) -- Singer Joss Stone turns 35 and Ethel Kennedy turns 93, among the famous birthdays for April 11.
Vin Diesel welcomes Brie Larson to the 'Fast and Furious' family
Movies // 17 hours ago
Vin Diesel welcomes Brie Larson to the 'Fast and Furious' family
April 10 (UPI) -- Vin Diesel has publicly welcomed Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson to the "Fast and the Furious" family.
Brooklyn Beckham marries Nicola Peltz in Fla.
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Brooklyn Beckham marries Nicola Peltz in Fla.
April 10 (UPI) -- Photographer Brooklyn Beckham and actress Nicola Peltz exchanged wedding vows they wrote themselves at a lavish ceremony on Peltz's family estate in Palm Beach, Fla.
'Sonic' tops the North American box office with $71M
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Sonic' tops the North American box office with $71M
April 10 (UPI) -- "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $71 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Trailblazers from past visit Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on 'SNL'
TV // 21 hours ago
Trailblazers from past visit Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on 'SNL'
April 10 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" celebrated Ketanji Brown Jackson's appointment as the first Black woman Supreme Court Justice by showing her meeting with several deceased trailblazers.
'Spider-Man,' 'High School Musical' win big at the Kids' Choice Awards
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Spider-Man,' 'High School Musical' win big at the Kids' Choice Awards
April 10 (UPI) -- "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was voted Favorite Movie and its stars Tom Holland and Zendaya earned the honors for Favorite Movie Actor and Actress at the Kids' Choice Awards.
Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul to guest star on 'Better Call Saul'
TV // 23 hours ago
Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul to guest star on 'Better Call Saul'
April 10 (UPI) -- "Breaking Bad" stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will appear in the final season of the prequel series, "Better Call Saul."
Courtney B. Vance hopes '61st Street' provokes police violence conversations
TV // 1 day ago
Courtney B. Vance hopes '61st Street' provokes police violence conversations
LOS ANGELES, April 10 (UPI) -- Courtney B. Vance discusses his role as a Chicago attorney in "61st Street" on AMC, and his hopes the show provokes community discussions.
Fiona Shaw not processing 'Killing Eve' in the past 'quite yet'
TV // 1 day ago
Fiona Shaw not processing 'Killing Eve' in the past 'quite yet'
NEW YORK, April 10 (UPI) -- Fiona Shaw says she doesn't expect to fully understand what the globe-spanning espionage dramedy "Killing Eve" has meant to her until after Sunday's series finale airs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fiona Shaw not processing 'Killing Eve' in the past 'quite yet'
Fiona Shaw not processing 'Killing Eve' in the past 'quite yet'
Brooklyn Beckham marries Nicola Peltz in Fla.
Brooklyn Beckham marries Nicola Peltz in Fla.
'Sonic' tops the North American box office with $71M
'Sonic' tops the North American box office with $71M
Trailblazers from past visit Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on 'SNL'
Trailblazers from past visit Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on 'SNL'
Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul to guest star on 'Better Call Saul'
Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul to guest star on 'Better Call Saul'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement