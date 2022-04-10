Advertisement
April 10, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 10: Daisy Ridley, Steven Seagal

By UPI Staff
Famous birthdays for April 10: Daisy Ridley, Steven Seagal
Daisy Ridley attends the red carpet at the British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 2, 2020. The actor turns 30 on April 10. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Dutch philosopher Hugo Grotius in 1583

-- William Booth, founder of the Salvation Army, in 1829

-- Journalist/publisher Joseph Pulitzer in 1847

-- Frances Perkins, the first female U.S. Cabinet member, in 1880

-- Actor Chuck Connors in 1921

-- Actor Max von Sydow in 1929

-- Actor Omar Sharif in 1932

-- Football Hall of Fame member John Madden in 1936

-- Football Hall of Fame member Don Meredith in 1938

-- Actor Steven Seagal in 1952 (age 70)

Steven Seagal walks to the Russian Foreign Ministry office in Moscow on November 9, 2018. The actor turns 70 on April 10. File Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE

-- Actor Peter MacNicol in 1954 (age 68)

-- Musician Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds in 1959 (age 63)

-- Musician Brian Setzer in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Orlando Jones in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor David Harbour in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Charlie Hunnam in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Chyler Leigh in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Jamie Chung in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Ryan Merriman in 1983 (age 39)

-- Singer/actor Mandy Moore in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Shay Mitchell in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Haley Joel Osment in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Alex Pettyfer in 1990 (age 32)

-- Country singer Maren Morris in 1990 (age 32)

-- Singer/actor AJ Michalka in 1991 (age 31)

-- Actor Daisy Ridley in 1992 (age 30)

-- Actor Sofia Carson in 1993 (age 29)

