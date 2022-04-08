Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 8, 2022 / 11:14 PM

'Halo Infinite' to add new maps, modes, events in Season 2 next month

By Connor Grott

April 8 (UPI) -- Season 2 of 343 Industries' Halo Infinite will add new maps, game modes and limited-time events when it launches early next month.

The second season of the popular first-person shooter video game is titled "Lone Wolves" and promises multiple new additions to the multiplayer aspect of Halo Infinite.

Advertisement

"Gear up for Season 2 of Halo Infinite," the game's official Twitter page wrote Friday. "Experience fresh content, including new maps, modes, themed limited-time events, and an all-new Battle Pass that never expires."

Though the short trailer didn't provide much insight into the upcoming season, developer 343 Industries previously said the new Battle Pass will allow players to earn credits to use in Halo Infinite's in-game item shop.

Season 2 also is expected to address the lack of content that has plagued Halo Infinite since its release last year.

Last week, 343 Industries community director Brian Jarrard wrote on Reddit: "We understand the community is simply out of patience and frankly, I think understandably tired of words. We just need some time for the team to get the details sorted and then we can certainly share as much as we can."

Advertisement

Halo Infinite's second season is set to arrive May 3.

Read More

Remedy, Rockstar Games to remake first two 'Max Payne' video games Fortnite raises $144M in Ukraine humanitarian aid 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' video game delayed to spring 2023

Latest Headlines

Pink Floyd reunites, releases first new single in 28 years to support Ukraine
Music // 1 hour ago
Pink Floyd reunites, releases first new single in 28 years to support Ukraine
April 8 (UPI) -- English rock band Pink Floyd has released new music for the first time in 28 years, with proceeds from the track going to humanitarian relief in Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.
Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years over Chris Rock slap
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years over Chris Rock slap
Los Angeles, April 8 (UPI) -- Actor Will Smith was banned Friday from the Academy Awards for 10 years as punishment for slapping comedian Chris Rock onstage at the March 27 Oscars.
Dreamcatcher face disaster in 'Maison' music video teaser
Music // 10 hours ago
Dreamcatcher face disaster in 'Maison' music video teaser
April 8 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Dreamcatcher shared a preview of their video for "Maison," the title track from their album "Apocalypse: Save Us."
'Bachelor in Paradise' renewed for Season 8
TV // 10 hours ago
'Bachelor in Paradise' renewed for Season 8
April 8 (UPI) -- "The Bachelor" spinoff "Bachelor in Paradise" will return for an eighth season on ABC.
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2022: How to watch, what to expect
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2022: How to watch, what to expect
April 8 (UPI) -- The 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards will air live Saturday from Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif.
'Love in the Jungle' dating series coming to Discovery+
TV // 11 hours ago
'Love in the Jungle' dating series coming to Discovery+
April 8 (UPI) -- New dating reality series "Love in the Jungle" will premiere on Discovery+ in May.
'With Love': Amazon renews romantic comedy for Season 2
TV // 11 hours ago
'With Love': Amazon renews romantic comedy for Season 2
April 8 (UPI) -- "With Love," a romantic comedy series starring Emeraude Toubia and Mark Indelicato, will return for a second season on Amazon Prime Video.
What to stream this weekend: 'Killing Eve' series finale, 'Metal Lords'
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
What to stream this weekend: 'Killing Eve' series finale, 'Metal Lords'
April 8 (UPI) -- The series finale of "Killing Eve," "Metal Lords," "Saturday Night Live," "iCarly" Season 2 and the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards are some of the entertainment options streaming this weekend.
The Weeknd, Doja Cat lead Billboard Music Awards nominations
Music // 12 hours ago
The Weeknd, Doja Cat lead Billboard Music Awards nominations
April 8 (UPI) -- The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Olivia Rodrigo and other artists are nominated at the Billboard Music Awards.
Carrie Underwood shares 'Denim & Rhinestones' single, album trailer
Music // 13 hours ago
Carrie Underwood shares 'Denim & Rhinestones' single, album trailer
April 8 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood released "Denim & Rhinestones," the title track from her upcoming album of the same name.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jesse James, Bonnie Rotten are engaged: 'You're truly my best friend'
Jesse James, Bonnie Rotten are engaged: 'You're truly my best friend'
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills': Kyle Richards confronts Kathy Hilton in Season 12 trailer
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills': Kyle Richards confronts Kathy Hilton in Season 12 trailer
Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years over Chris Rock slap
Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years over Chris Rock slap
Sarah Jessica Parker tests positive for COVID-19
Sarah Jessica Parker tests positive for COVID-19
'Love in the Jungle' dating series coming to Discovery+
'Love in the Jungle' dating series coming to Discovery+
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement