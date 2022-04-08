'Halo Infinite' to add new maps, modes, events in Season 2 next month

April 8 (UPI) -- Season 2 of 343 Industries' Halo Infinite will add new maps, game modes and limited-time events when it launches early next month.

The second season of the popular first-person shooter video game is titled "Lone Wolves" and promises multiple new additions to the multiplayer aspect of Halo Infinite.

"Gear up for Season 2 of Halo Infinite," the game's official Twitter page wrote Friday. "Experience fresh content, including new maps, modes, themed limited-time events, and an all-new Battle Pass that never expires."

Prepare to join the hunt, Spartans. Season 2 of Halo Infinite arrives on May 3. #HaloLoneWolves pic.twitter.com/yaokqePqIt— Halo (@Halo) April 8, 2022

Though the short trailer didn't provide much insight into the upcoming season, developer 343 Industries previously said the new Battle Pass will allow players to earn credits to use in Halo Infinite's in-game item shop.

Season 2 also is expected to address the lack of content that has plagued Halo Infinite since its release last year.

Last week, 343 Industries community director Brian Jarrard wrote on Reddit: "We understand the community is simply out of patience and frankly, I think understandably tired of words. We just need some time for the team to get the details sorted and then we can certainly share as much as we can."

Halo Infinite's second season is set to arrive May 3.