Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2022: How to watch, what to expect

1/5
Miranda Cosgrove is hosting the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday with Rob Gronkowski. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
April 8 (UPI) -- The 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards will air live Saturday from Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif.
Miranda Cosgrove of iCarly fame and NFL star Rob Gronkowski will be serving as the hosts for the event, which will honor the year's best in TV, film, music and sports.
Taylor Swift and Adele lead the field of nominees with four nominations each including Favorite Female Artist.
Winners will receive orange, Nickelodeon blimp awards -- and also Nickelodeon's signature green slime.
How to Watch
Time: The show begins at 7:30 p.m. EDT.
Network: Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nictoons and Nick Jr.
Online: The show will be available to stream on the Nickelodeon app and website.
Presenters: Samuel L. Jackson, Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio, WWE's Xavier Woods, Ralph Macchio, Peyton List, Heidi Klum, Kevin Hart, Jordan Fisher, Isla Fisher, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, Jace Norman, Simon Cowell, Charlie Puth, Howie Mandel and Isiah Crews will be presenting awards.
Performers: Kid Cudi and Jack Harlow will be taking the stage to perform.
Nominees
Favorite Female Artist
Adele
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Artist
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Favorite Song
"All Too Well (Taylor's Version)," Taylor Swift
"Bad Habits," Ed Sheeran
"Easy On Me," Adele
"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish
"Take My Breath," The Weeknd
"Up," Cardi B
Favorite Movie Actress
Angelina Jolie in Eternals
Camila Cabello in Cinderella
Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruise
Emma Stone in Cruella
Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow
Zendaya in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Dune
Favorite Movie Actor
Dwayne Johnson in Jungle Cruise and Red Notice
John Cena in F9: The Fast Saga
LeBron James in Space Jam: A New Legacy
Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy and Red Notice
Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Vin Diesel in F9: The Fast Saga
Favorite Movie
Cinderella
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Jungle Cruise
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tom & Jerry: The Movie
Favorite Female TV Star (Family)
Elizabeth Olsen in WandaVision
Hailee Steinfeld in Hawkeye
Mary Mouser in Cobra Kai
Miranda Cosgrove in iCarly
Peyton List in Cobra Kai
Yara Shahidi in Black-ish, Grown-ish
Favorite Male TV Star (Family)
Iain Armitage in Young Sheldon
Jeremy Renner in Hawkeye
Jerry Trainor in iCarly
Nathan Kress in iCarly
Ralph Macchio in Cobra Kai
Tom Hiddleston in Loki
Favorite Family TV Show
Cobra Kai
iCarly
Loki
WandaVision
The Flash
Young Sheldon