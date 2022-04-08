Trending
April 8, 2022 / 9:33 AM

First Lady Jill Biden to appear during Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

By Annie Martin
First Lady Jill Biden will recognize and thank children of the military at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- First Lady Jill Biden will make a special appearance during the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Nickelodeon said in a press release Friday that Biden, a professor and the wife of President Joe Biden, will appear during the awards show Saturday.

iCarly actress and Kids' Choice Awards host Miranda Cosgrove will introduce Biden during the ceremony. Biden will recognize and thank children of military members and veterans in honor of Month of the Military Child.

Biden's speech will speak to resilience of today's youngest generation, especially children of service members, and encourage America's youth to keep growing, learning, and giving back to their communities.

"The First Lady has long proven her commitment to youth and to families and we are so honored to have her on this year's Kids' Choice Awards. Whether as an educator, mother, grandmother or champion of military families, Dr. Biden's compassion and advocacy have been a defining characteristic throughout her time in public service," executive vice president of global head of inclusion and public affairs Marva Smalls said.

As first lady, Biden leads the White House's Joining Forces initiative, which provides support to military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors.

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards will take place Saturday in Santa Monica, Calif., and air at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Nickelodeon. Kid Cudi, Jack Harlow and other artists are slated to perform.

