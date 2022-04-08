Famous birthdays for April 8: Patricia Arquette, Skai Jackson

1/3

Patricia Arquette appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for "The Act" during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California. The actor turns 54 on April 8.

April 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include: Advertisement

-- Lewis Morris, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, in 1726

-- Actor Mary Pickford in 1892

-- Olympic figure skater/actor Sonja Henie in 1912

-- Actor María Félix in 1914

-- Former first lady Betty Ford in 1918

-- Comedian Shecky Greene in 1926 (age 96)

-- Composer Jacques Brel in 1929

-- Actor/former Ambassador to Mexico John Gavin in 1931

-- Journalist Seymour Hersh in 1937 (age 85)

-- Former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan in 1938

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member John Havlicek in 1940 (age 82)

-- Choreographer Michael Bennett in 1943

-- Rock musician Steve Howe in 1947 (age 75)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Gary Carter in 1954

-- Novelist Barbara Kingsolver in 1955 (age 67)

-- Actor/singer John Schneider in 1960 (age 62)

-- Musician Julian Lennon in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Robin Wright in 1966 (age 56)

-- Actor Patricia Arquette in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Sung Kang in 1972 (age 50)

-- Navy SEAL veteran Chris Kyle in 1974

-- Actor Taylor Kitsch in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Gabriella Wilde in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Skai Jackson in 2002 (age 20)