Famous birthdays for April 8: Patricia Arquette, Skai Jackson

April 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:
-- Lewis Morris, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, in 1726
-- Actor Mary Pickford in 1892
-- Olympic figure skater/actor Sonja Henie in 1912
-- Actor María Félix in 1914
-- Former first lady Betty Ford in 1918
-- Comedian Shecky Greene in 1926 (age 96)
-- Composer Jacques Brel in 1929
-- Actor/former Ambassador to Mexico John Gavin in 1931
-- Journalist Seymour Hersh in 1937 (age 85)
-- Former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan in 1938
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member John Havlicek in 1940 (age 82)
-- Choreographer Michael Bennett in 1943
-- Rock musician Steve Howe in 1947 (age 75)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Gary Carter in 1954
-- Novelist Barbara Kingsolver in 1955 (age 67)
-- Actor/singer John Schneider in 1960 (age 62)
-- Musician Julian Lennon in 1963 (age 59)
-- Actor Robin Wright in 1966 (age 56)
-- Actor Patricia Arquette in 1968 (age 54)
-- Actor Sung Kang in 1972 (age 50)
-- Navy SEAL veteran Chris Kyle in 1974
-- Actor Taylor Kitsch in 1981 (age 41)
-- Actor Gabriella Wilde in 1989 (age 33)
-- Actor Skai Jackson in 2002 (age 20)