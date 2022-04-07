Thomas Rhett performs 'Angels' on 'The Late Show'

1/5

Thomas Rhett performed "Angels," a song from his new album "Where We Started," on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Thomas Rhett took to the stage on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The 32-year-old country music singer performed his song "Angels" during Wednesday's episode of the CBS late-night show. Advertisement

"Angels" appears on Rhett's new album, Where We Started. The singer released the album last week.

Where We Started also includes the title track "Where We Started" featuring Katy Perry and 13 other songs.

"Y'all I'm super excited for y'all to hear this record," Rhett said on Instagram. "I've listened all the way down on the beach, on a road trip, in the gym, daytime, nighttime by a fire, with a glass of @dosprimostequila."

"I wanted to make sure this album hit the same no matter where you are in the world," he added. "It will make you laugh, cry, dance... enjoy this 15 track roller coaster."

Where We Started is Rhett's first album since Country Again: Side A, released in April 2021.

Rhett is nominated at the CMT Music Awards, which will take place April 11 in Nashville.