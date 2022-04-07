Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 7, 2022 / 11:53 AM

Thomas Rhett performs 'Angels' on 'The Late Show'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Thomas Rhett performs 'Angels' on 'The Late Show'
Thomas Rhett performed "Angels," a song from his new album "Where We Started," on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Thomas Rhett took to the stage on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The 32-year-old country music singer performed his song "Angels" during Wednesday's episode of the CBS late-night show.

Advertisement

"Angels" appears on Rhett's new album, Where We Started. The singer released the album last week.

Where We Started also includes the title track "Where We Started" featuring Katy Perry and 13 other songs.

"Y'all I'm super excited for y'all to hear this record," Rhett said on Instagram. "I've listened all the way down on the beach, on a road trip, in the gym, daytime, nighttime by a fire, with a glass of @dosprimostequila."

"I wanted to make sure this album hit the same no matter where you are in the world," he added. "It will make you laugh, cry, dance... enjoy this 15 track roller coaster."

Where We Started is Rhett's first album since Country Again: Side A, released in April 2021.

Rhett is nominated at the CMT Music Awards, which will take place April 11 in Nashville.

Read More

Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry team up on new song 'Where We Started' Carrie Underwood to release 'Denim & Rhinestones' album in June Jonathan Bailey: 5 roles beyond 'Bridgerton' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Russian Doll': Natasha Lyonne is 'time prisoner' in Season 2 trailer
TV // 14 minutes ago
'Russian Doll': Natasha Lyonne is 'time prisoner' in Season 2 trailer
April 7 (UPI) -- "Russian Doll," a comedy-drama series starring Natasha Lyonne, will return for a second season on Netflix in April.
Maya Erskine replaces Phoebe Waller-Bridge in 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' series
TV // 43 minutes ago
Maya Erskine replaces Phoebe Waller-Bridge in 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' series
April 7 (UPI) -- "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" co-creator and star Donald Glover said "Pen15" star Maya Erskine has replaced Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the Amazon series.
Carrie Underwood to release 'Denim & Rhinestones' album in June
Music // 1 hour ago
Carrie Underwood to release 'Denim & Rhinestones' album in June
April 7 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood shared a release date and cover art for her upcoming album, "Denim & Rhinestones."
Eddie Redmayne attends 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' premiere
Movies // 2 hours ago
Eddie Redmayne attends 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' premiere
April 7 (UPI) -- Eddie Redmayne, Dan Fogler, Jessica Williams and other "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" stars attended the film's New York premiere.
Jesse James, Bonnie Rotten are engaged: 'You're truly my best friend'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Jesse James, Bonnie Rotten are engaged: 'You're truly my best friend'
April 7 (UPI) -- West Coast Choppers founder and "Monster Garage" host Jesse James is engaged to former adult film star Bonnie Rotten.
Kourtney Kardashian on getting 'fake married' to Travis Barker: 'It's what's in the heart'
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Kourtney Kardashian on getting 'fake married' to Travis Barker: 'It's what's in the heart'
April 7 (UPI) -- Kourtney Kardashian discussed her Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" with her family.
'Carpool Karaoke': Nicki Minaj raps with James Corden, talks anxiety
TV // 4 hours ago
'Carpool Karaoke': Nicki Minaj raps with James Corden, talks anxiety
April 7 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj joined James Corden for "Carpool Karaoke" on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
Jonathan Bailey: 5 roles beyond 'Bridgerton'
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Jonathan Bailey: 5 roles beyond 'Bridgerton'
April 7 (UPI) -- Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony on "Bridgerton," can also be seen in "Broadchurch," "W1A" and other TV series and films.
Noomi Rapace, Jonathan Banks to star in new Apple series 'Constellation'
TV // 5 hours ago
Noomi Rapace, Jonathan Banks to star in new Apple series 'Constellation'
April 7 (UPI) -- Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks have been cast in a new psychological thriller series for Apple TV+ titled "Constellation."
'Would I Lie' host Aasif Mandvi: Good lies include 'certain amount of truth'
TV // 8 hours ago
'Would I Lie' host Aasif Mandvi: Good lies include 'certain amount of truth'
LOS ANGELES, April 7 (UPI) -- "Would I Lie to You?" host Aasif Mandvi discusses the art of telling a convincing lie on the CW game show he hosts. It premieres Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jesse James, Bonnie Rotten are engaged: 'You're truly my best friend'
Jesse James, Bonnie Rotten are engaged: 'You're truly my best friend'
Academy moves up Will Smith disciplinary hearing after actor's resignation
Academy moves up Will Smith disciplinary hearing after actor's resignation
Remedy, Rockstar Games to remake first two 'Max Payne' video games
Remedy, Rockstar Games to remake first two 'Max Payne' video games
Rob Lowe and son John Owen's 'Unstable' coming to Netflix
Rob Lowe and son John Owen's 'Unstable' coming to Netflix
Noomi Rapace, Jonathan Banks to star in new Apple series 'Constellation'
Noomi Rapace, Jonathan Banks to star in new Apple series 'Constellation'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement