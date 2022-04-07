Trending
Entertainment News
April 7, 2022 / 9:39 AM

Kourtney Kardashian on getting 'fake married' to Travis Barker: 'It's what's in the heart'

By Annie Martin
Kourtney Kardashian on getting 'fake married' to Travis Barker: 'It's what's in the heart'
Kourtney Kardashian (L) discussed her Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" with her family. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Kourtney Kardashian is shutting down claims that she got "fake married" to Travis Barker.

The 42-year-old television personality appeared with her mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she discussed her Las Vegas wedding to Barker.

Kardashian and Barker, 46, married early Monday morning following the Grammy Awards. Reports later said the couple are not legally married since they didn't have a marriage license at the ceremony.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kardashian responded to Kimmel saying she got "fake married" by saying she and Barker wanted to get legally married but were unable to at the time.

"It's not called fake married. There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour," Kardashian said. "We asked like five times, 'What do we have to do to make this happen?' It was 2 a.m. and they were like, 'It opens at 8 o'clock.'"

"We just did it anyways," she added of the wedding. "It's what in the heart."

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian confirmed they knew about the wedding, while Kim Kardashian said she was sleeping.

"She put it in the group chat. Like, 'Oh hey guys, by the way, I got married last night,'" Kim Kardashian said. "I woke up to like a million texts."

The Kardashians also discussed their respective relationships in an interview with Robin Roberts that aired Wednesday on ABC. Kim Kardashian said she is "very happy" and "content" with her new boyfriend, actor and comedian Pete Davidson.

The sisters will share more details about their personal lives in the family's upcoming Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, which premieres April 14.

Kim Kardashian attends the SeenON.com launch party in Los Angeles on December 6, 2006. Kardashian later reminisced about a trip she and Paris Hilton took to Ibiza in 2006. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

