April 7, 2022 / 9:59 AM

Jesse James, Bonnie Rotten are engaged: 'You're truly my best friend'

By Annie Martin
Jesse James is engaged to former adult film star Bonnie Rotten. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Jesse James is engaged to be married.

The 52-year-old television personality and West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult film star Bonnie Rotten, 28.

Rotten, born Alaina Hicks, shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself showing off her engagement ring.

"We're engaged!" Rotten captioned the post. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you. The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together, I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."

"You're truly my best friend and all I want in the entire world is to make you the happiest man in the entire universe," she said. "You are perfect for me.. I promise to always be by your side."

Rotten said James, a mechanic and welder, made her engagement ring.

"The blood sweat and tears you put into this creation that represents our eternity together I love so much.. I love you," she wrote.

James responded with a joke in the comments.

"He's got time to forge you a Damascus ring, but can't make my $25 keychain??" he said. "(I love you baby!!)."

Rotten was previously married to Dennis DeSantis and has a 6-year-old daughter with her ex-husband. James has been married four times, including to actress Sandra Bullock from 2005 to 2010.

James is known for hosting the Spike TV series Jesse James is a Dead Man and the Discovery Channel series Monster Garage.

