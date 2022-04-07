Trending
April 7, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 7: Nico Santos, Jackie Chan

By UPI Staff
Famous birthdays for April 7: Nico Santos, Jackie Chan
Nico Santos arrives on the red carpet for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 2 at the Beverly Hilton in California. The actor turns 43 on April 7. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Missionary St. Francis Xavier in 1506

-- Pope Clement XII in 1652

-- English poet William Wordsworth in 1770

-- "Father of American Football" Walter Camp in 1859

-- Industrialist W.K. Kellogg in 1860

-- Environmentalist/suffragette Marjory Stoneman Douglas in 1890

-- CIA Director Allen Dulles in 1893

-- Gossip columnist Walter Winchell in 1897

-- Singer Billie Holiday in 1915

File Photo courtesy of the Library of Congress

-- Sitar player Ravi Shankar in 1920

-- Actor James Garner in 1928

-- Former Defense Department analyst Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the Pentagon Papers, in 1931 (age 91)

-- California Gov. Jerry Brown Jr. in 1938 (age 84)

File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

-- Film director Francis Ford Coppola in 1939 (age 83)

-- British TV personality David Frost in 1939

-- Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder in 1944 (age 78)

-- Musician John Oates in 1948 (age 74)

-- Singer/songwriter Janis Ian in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor/martial arts expert Jackie Chan in 1954 (age 68)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Football Hall of Fame member Tony Dorsett in 1954 (age 68)

-- Actor Russell Crowe in 1964 (age 58)

-- Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott in 1970 (age 52)

-- British astronaut Timothy Peake in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Nico Santos in 1979 (age 43)

-- Pop singer Anne-Marie, born Anne-Marie Rose Nicholson, in 1991 (age 31)

File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

