April 6, 2022 / 12:53 PM

Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 to take place in September

By Annie Martin
The Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled for Sept. 12, with the Creative Arts Emmy Awards to take place a week prior. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards will take place in September.

The Television Academy said Wednesday that the 74th annual awards show is scheduled for Sept. 12.

The Emmys will air live at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC. The broadcast rotates among ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC, and last aired on NBC in 2018.

Nominations for this year's Emmys will be announced July 12.

In addition, the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place Sept. 3 and 4. An edited version of the awards show will air Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. EDT on FXX.

The Primetime Emmy Awards honor the best in American primetime television. The Crown, Ted Lasso and Mare of Easttown were among the big winners at the 2021 ceremony, which took place in September.

Other award shows have resumed as in-person events this year. Upcoming events include the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, the Country Music Television Awards and the Latin American Music Awards.

